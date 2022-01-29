Andy Shoemaker is busy working in his Medieval Man Studio at his home near Sorgho, creating sculptures out of scrap metal, found metal, car parts, old tools and anything metal that he can get his hands on.
“It’s an out-of-control hobby as much as a business,” he said this week. “Ten years ago, Mother’s Day was coming up and I wanted to get my wife something different. So, I decided to make her a bird out of a sickle. Her sister saw it and then it started to take over.”
Shoemaker calls himself a “retired hammer mechanic.”
He said he spent 27 years at Green River Steel, 14 at Hydro Aluminum in Henderson and four at AK Steel near Rockport, Indiana.
When Shoemaker retired in November, he started working full time as a metal artist.
“It’s all scrap metal,” he said. “They had all kinds of scrap at Green River Steel. I would look at it and see shapes. Like ‘that one’s a crocodile’.”
Through the years, Shoemaker says, “I’ve made several hundred pieces from an inch to 10 feet. I use whatever I happen up on.”
He’s currently working on turning an old water tank into an R2D2 from “Star Wars.”
A motorcycle wheel has become a round glass table.
Rebar and bourbon barrel rings became an oversized peace symbol.
A pipe wrench became a cricket.
Spark plug and spoons have become a humming bird.
There’s a big metal fish with teeth and a pipe wrench that’s now a little man.
“People drop off junk here instead of throwing it away and say, ‘Make something out of it’,” Shoemaker said. “Sometimes, people bring me some old tool that belonged to their grandfather and ask me to make something out of it.”
The biggest thing he’s made was a Bigfoot that was 8-feet tall and weighed 300 pounds.
At Studio 105 Art & Frame Gallery, 105 W. Third St., “Cooking in the Kitchen,” a Shoemaker sculpture made of scrap metal, stands outside the studio to greet passersby and “Ann Marie,” another of Shoemaker’s works stands just inside the door.
Other of his works can be seen at Niko’s Bakery & Café in Wesleyan Park Plaza, The Spot Coffee and Finery in Williamsburg Square and Fetta Specialty Pizza & Spirits downtown.
Shoemaker said, “I do it for fun, not for a living. But I’m out here working most days.”
His studio is inside his large garage, which holds six cars and a motorcycle, most of which are in some stage
of renovation.
Everything runs but a 1962 Austin Healey 3000 that he’s restoring.
There’s a 1957 Morris Minor, England’s answer to the Volkswagen, that’s become a work of art.
“I Kentuckyfied it,” Shoemaker said.
Old license plates patch several holes. There are five big horns on the roof.
“I take them to car shows,” Shoemaker said.
His collection includes a beautiful black 1958 MGA, a sports car that was produced by MG from 1955 to 1962.
“It was in two pieces,” Shoemaker said. “I took the front of one car and the back of another and put them together. And a friend painted it.”
If it’s metal, he’ll turn it into art — even if it’s a car.
