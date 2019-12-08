The Shop Local movement has really taken off, and Owensboro is right in the heart of it. Last weekend was Shop Owensboro, presented by Independence Bank, and in the pouring rain, hundreds of eager shoppers waited outside of Independence Square and the Highway 54 location for a shopping bag full of deals and discounts to local retailers. In less than five years, the event has grown from 20 participating businesses to over 60. That is incredible for a community this size! It appears that Owensboroans have adopted the mentality that shopping small is a big deal for our community.
“Shop Owensboro is our local version of Small Business Saturday. It has grown from a moment to a movement,” said GO Chamber President and CEO Candance Castlen Brake about the event. “There is not a better way to celebrate all that is Owensboro than to do business with the local people who have invested their lives in our community. There is so much excitement and fun. And each dollar we spend that day, turns over in our community four times!”
The Chamber prides itself on promoting its members and all the great things they have to offer this community, and Shop Owensboro is a great way to do that. The locally owned and operated businesses in the Greater Owensboro area are to be envied and valued, and this event is truly a showcase of how special our community is.
"Independence Bank couldn't be more excited and appreciative of our partnership with the Chamber and their Shop Owensboro campaign," said Kyle Aud, Senior Vice President. "As a bank, we recognize that local businesses are what drives our community forward, which is why we support them through our 'Local Love' initiative. We strive to promote local love year-round, incorporating customers and local businesses in all of the markets we serve, so the Chamber's Shop Small campaign is the perfect complement to that. We share the Chamber's vision that our community is stronger when we all succeed, especially as a local business ourselves. We are grateful to the Chamber and their team for the investment they make in supporting local businesses."
This year's Shop Owensboro participants included:
270 Power Yoga
Adorn Boutique
Azzip Pizza
Be Real Sports Cycling & Fitness
Bella Ragazza Boutique
Boutique 54
Budget Blinds of Owensboro
Bushay's Mens Boutique and Home Decor
Byron & Barclay - Fine Goods & Apparel
Consumer Mall
Crazy Me Gifts & Apparel
Cryo Body Creation
CYO Brewing
Drake's
Embellish
En Vogue
Excursions
Gadsook
Gene's Health Food
Hill View Farms Meats
Home Inspired
In The Groove
J's Liquor and Cheese Shop
Kidstop Children's Boutique
Kuntry Kutter
Lance & Co Jewelers
Legacy Salon and Spa
Legends
Madison Square Boutique
Naturaleigh
Nick T. Arnold
Nick T. Arnold - 54
Niko's Bakery and Cafe
Owensboro Family Pharmacy and Wellness
Owensboro Health Healthpark
Owensboro Peddlers Mall
Party Paper Place
Peacocks & Pearls
Preservation Station Market and Event Center
Pure Barre Owensboro
Rayelle Collection
Red Wing Shoes
Rising Lotus, Inc.
Robin's Resale & Boutique
Scentsy, Leslie Roberts
Shoe Stop
Simply Chic Home Accents
SIP Owensboro
Starbucks (Frederica Street)
Studio Slant
The Christmas Store at Integrity
The Creme Coffee House
The Earle
The Red Door Boutique
The Scrub Shoppe
The Sturdy Hinge
The Willow Tree
Tom Blue Furniture
Tractor Supply Company - Starlite Drive
Trison's Gifts
Visit Owensboro
Welborn Floral
Wheatgrass Juice Bar
Shop these Chamber members today. We believe in Owensboro!
