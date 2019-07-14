Signature Move

Owensboro has seen its share of professional wrestler-owned furniture stores through the years.
Jerry "The King" Lawler had one here.
So did Bill "Superstar" Dundee.
But Bobby "The Lovely One" Wilson is the only one to find success in the local furniture business.
His Bobby Wilson Home Furniture is celebrating 20 years at 601 E. Ninth St.
And Wilson said he's been in the furniture business working for others and for himself in businesses with other names for 42 years.
"I actually work at it," Wilson said last week. "Lawler and Dundee just let someone else use their names on the stores."
He owned the Mid-States Wrestling Association here in the '90s and currently owns Big B Pro Wrestling.
Wilson grew up on Hall Street.
But his father, Clarence Ray Wilson, died when Wilson was 7.
And his mother, Zelma Wilson, died two years later.
"My sister took custody of me and I moved all over the country with her and her husband until I turned 18," Wilson said. "Then, I came back to Owensboro and started working at McPherson Brothers."
In the early '90s, he opened Lois Price Discount Furniture in Owensboro.
There was no Lois Price.
The name is a pun.
Say it out loud.
For the past 20 years, Wilson has been selling furniture in a 53,740-square-foot building where Westinghouse made light bulbs from 1948 to 1973.
"This is an old building," he said. "But I tell people, 'Don't let the outside fool you. Come on inside.' "
The building, Wilson said, is half a city block long and half a city block wide.
4,000 pieces of furniture
Inside are an estimated 4,000 pieces of furniture.
"Sofas and love seats are probably the best sellers," Wilson said. "That and bedroom suites."
"I've had people from Cincinnati come in and buy furniture when they were visiting family here," he said. "I got one woman a house full of furniture -- a 26-foot truck load -- for $5,000. The other store wanted $9,000."
Wilson said, "I told her we had free delivery. She said she was from Oak Grove. I thought she meant Kentucky. I said, 'Well, that's only a couple of hours.' But she meant Ohio, just outside Columbus. I told her she'd have to at least buy my gas. It was $250."
But, he said, "She sent me two more guys from up there to shop here."
Wilson said he's made several deliveries in Nashville.
"The longest trip I've made was to New Smyrna Beach, Florida," he said. "I charged $1,200 for that delivery. Drove straight down, unloaded and drove straight back."
Wilson said, "My markup is about 20 to 25 percent. Most furniture stores have a 100 percent markup. I'm just happy to make a few bucks."
"We offer 90 days same as cash and financing up to a year," he said. "Buy from me and I'll make you feel like a king or a queen. I don't have customers. I have family."
Wilson said when Owensboro Health Regional Hospital moved from Triplett Street to Pleasant Valley Road in 2013, "my business left with it. I'm just now getting it back. It's taken a lot of hard work. I pray every morning that God bless me and my business and then I come and start working."
Last year, he opened a second store in Boonville.
Last month, readers of the Messenger-Inquirer named Bobby Wilson Home Furniture their second-favorite furniture and mattress store -- behind Mudd's Furniture, which wins the category almost every year.
"I'm really proud of that," Wilson said. "That shows I've worked hard. I'm selling to the grandchildren of people I sold to 42 years ago."
Store hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
