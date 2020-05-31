In 2010, Jill Payne and Trina Pryor were both working at long-term care facilities.
“Jill had just had her second baby and wanted a change,” Pryor said last week. “I went along with her because I wanted something more flexible.”
So, the two founded Simply Therapy, a pediatric speech and occupational therapy clinic.
On Monday, it will move to its new location in the former Puzzle Pieces building at 1512 Frederica St.
“I think the need for speech therapy is increasing,” Pryor said. “We only see pediatrics. But all the speech therapy places seem to be bursting with patients. And autism is skyrocketing.”
Years ago, there was some stigma associated with therapy.
But Pryor said, “I think therapy is more relevant in society today. How long they need therapy depends on how often they come and how much their parents work with them.”
She said, “Probably about 10% of our clients have stuttering issues. It’s not very prevalent. There’s no hard cure, but we teach them ways to speak more fluently.”
Pryor said, “Late speech is one of our biggest areas — children who don’t speak by ages 2 or 3. It can be structural or neurological.”
Simply Therapy has 12 therapists, three of whom are in occupational therapy.
Pryor said, “We bought the old Puzzle Pieces location and had just started to move in when the coronavirus hit. Now, we’re finally moving in.”
She said, “Early intervention is critical. If you suspect that something is wrong, get it checked out. Don’t put it off.”
The clinic’s website says, “We have therapists trained in feeding, sensory integration, stuttering, articulation, early intervention, language delays, fine motor skills, and much more. We accept most insurances, as well as Medicaid.”
AMNHealthcare.com says, “The demand for speech-language pathologists is rising, with projected job growth at 21% through 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.”
It adds, “Advances in healthcare have improved the survival rate of premature infants. These infants may need help with feeding and swallowing disorders.
“Early identification and diagnosis of speech, language and swallowing disorders in young children has increased the demand for employment, too. Not only that, but schools must comply with a federal mandate, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, which requires that disabled children ages 3 to 21 receive special education services and related services.”
