In 2005, Barry and Stacy Bratcher were starting to think about a way to earn more money for their three childrens' college education.
He was -- and still is -- chief operating officer at Kentucky BioProcessing in MidAmerica Airpark.
She had been a stay-at-home mom for the past 14 years.
And even though neither had food service experience, they decided to open a restaurant.
After researching restaurant franchises online, the couple decided that Beef 'O' Brady's seemed to fit with what they wanted.
So, they drove to Louisville to visit one of the family sports restaurants.
And in April 2006, they opened Beef's at 3189 Fairview Drive.
"When we opened, we set the record for the highest opening sales to that point" in the chain's history, Barry Bratcher said. "People were lined up all day for a week waiting to get in."
"When we opened, the menu was wings and sandwiches," Stacy Bratcher said. "We've expanded to a full menu now."
There's a different special every day along with two-for-$20 meals.
Stacy Bratcher has managed the restaurant since it opened.
Earlier this year, in spite of the restaurant's first name, it added the Impossible Burger -- a plant-based, not beef product -- to its offerings.
"It's not on the menu yet," Stacy Bratcher said. "But it's gone over well."
"I'm a beef man," Barry Bratcher said. "But I was surprised. It tastes amazing."
His wife says the restaurant "has given Barry an opportunity to buy as many TVs as he can. They're even in the restrooms."
Large screen TVs -- some up to 70 inches -- fill every available space on the walls.
"We're the busiest during UK basketball games," Stacy Bratcher says.
But it's not just a UK or basketball restaurant.
"We have every sports package known to man," Barry Bratcher says.
Almost every sport has fans and they come to watch their sports, he said.
On Sundays, Bratcher said, "Dads like to get out of the house and come to watch a game. They bring the kids to the game room."
In June, readers of the Messenger-Inquirer named Beef's their second favorite place to watch sports in the annual Readers' Choice Awards.
Buffalo Wild Wings was first.
Being family-oriented helps
Bratcher said, "Being family-oriented helped us be successful."
Kids' teams often drop in to celebrate or commiserate after a game.
And adults come to eat, drink and watch games.
When the local Beef's opened in 2006, it had 90 seats.
In 2012, the Bratchers expanded to 180 seats.
And last spring, they completely renovated the restaurant in four-and-a-half days.
Renovations include a new pickup window.
"We do a lot of carryout," Stacy Bratcher said.
They also use delivery services for home or office delivery.
"We were the fourth restaurant on Kentucky 54," Barry Bratcher said. "At first, I was concerned about the location. But Kentucky 54 has continued to grow. And we have Lake Forest and Brookhill behind us."
The restaurant has about 40 people on staff.
"Some have been with us for 12 or 13 years," Stacy Bratcher said. "It was the first job for many of them."
"It's unheard of in restaurants to have a staff that stays with you 10 years or more," her husband said. "But they and the customers have become like family."
Barry Bratcher said, "Our customers bring our employees gifts. When one of our bartenders died of a brain aneurism, so many customers came to the funeral home that they were waiting in line. We've been very fortunate."
He added, "Stacy spoils them rotten. On their birthday, she fixes them any meal they want."
"We've had four or five couples that met each other here," she said.
Barry Bratcher said, "We have a lot of regulars that we see once a week. One couple comes in twice a day every day. Our customers have become family to us."
He's especially proud of a new beer dispensing system that fills glasses from the bottom up and seals the hole in the bottom with a magnet.
"We used to get 75% of the beer in a keg into the glasses," Bratcher said. "Now, we get 99%.
