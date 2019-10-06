Sales of existing homes in Kentucky were down 3% in August -- from 5,485 to 5,329 -- Kentucky REALTORS, the state organization, said last week.
But sales for the first eight months of the year are up 1.4% -- from 35,751 to 36,251, the organization said.
The report said that the average home across the state was only on the market 96 days -- the shortest time ever in August.
The median price was up 5.5% to $142,233.
• Owensboro-based Independence Bank opened its new 9,770-square-foot Frankfort location -- Capital Square -- last month.
The bank has 25 locations in 14 Kentucky cities.
And it now has $2.5 billion in assets.
• The National Retail Federation said last week that it expects retail sales during November and December to increase between 3.8% and 4.2% over the same period last year.
That would mean total sales of between $727.9 billion and $730.7 billion during the period.
• Southern Living recently released its list of "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints 2019."
Owensboro's Old Hickory Barbecue came in at No. 30.
And Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn was ranked at No. 44.
"Barbecued mutton and burgoo are two delicacies unique to Kentucky, and Old Hickory has the best in the state," the article says.
It adds, "Moonlite Inn is famous for barbecued mutton, a Kentucky specialty found only in a few counties in the northwest part of the state."
• Drake's new Owensboro restaurant at 3050 Highland Pointe -- near Cheddar's -- will have its grand opening on Oct. 21.
• Gas prices Friday ranged from $2.14 a gallon to $2.49.
That's quite a range.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
