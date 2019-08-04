Owensboro Realtors say they're having a great year in 2019.
But nationally, not so much.
The National Association of Realtors said last week that existing-home sales were down 2.2% in June from a year earlier.
"Home sales are running at a pace similar to 2015 levels -- even with exceptionally low mortgage rates, a record number of jobs and a record high net worth in the country," Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist, said in a news release.
Rip Phillips, president of Kentucky Realtors, said Kentucky's sales are mirroring the nationwide dip.
"We knew this correction was coming this year, we just didn't know exactly when," he said in a news release. "What remains to be seen is when home prices will level-off this summer. Realtors know well that higher prices mean that some consumers who want to buy a home will just have to wait longer."
The median home price topped $140,000 in Kentucky for the first time in July 2017.
This June, the state median was $146,745.
In Owensboro, it was $147,000.
• Building permits show that a restaurant called Penguin Point is going into the old Captain D's location at 830 Chuck Gray Court.
• GNC, the vitamin and supplement chain, said last week that it plans to close approximately 900 stores -- mostly in malls.
Mall locations make up 28% of the company's 5,900 stores.
The Owensboro store is relocating from Towne Square Mall to Gateway Commons.
• Yum! Brands said last week that it plans to cut nearly 500 underperforming dine-in Pizza Hut restaurants in the U.S. over the next two years.
They'll be replaced with delivery/carryout-only sites, the news release said.
• German American Bank, which moved into the Owensboro market with its purchase of First Security Bank, last week reported record quarterly earnings of $15.3 million.
That's an increase of 27% over the same period last year.
• Texas Roadhouse reported last week that its comparable restaurant sales increased 4.7% at company restaurants and 4.3% at franchise restaurants in the second quarter.
Year-to-date numbers were about the same -- 5% at company restaurants and 4.3% at franchise restaurants.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
