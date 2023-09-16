Frankfort is seeing a strong revenue stream this year.
The state’s General Fund was up 7.7% last month and is up 7.4% for the fiscal year, which began July 1.
And the Road Fund was up 15.2% last month and is up 9.7% for the fiscal year.
John Hicks, the state’s budget director, said, “Growth in August receipts came from the sales tax, major business taxes, income from investments and the newly enacted pass-through entity tax portion of the individual income tax.”
• Bath & Body Works fans might be in withdrawal since the store closed in Towne Square Mall last month.
But Consolidated Development Services just picked up a building permit to finish out the new 3,270-square-foot store at 2490 Calumet Trace in Gateway Commons.
Also in building permits, Hartz Contracting picked up a permit for a 585-square-foot addition and remodeling at Immaculate Parish, 2516 Christie Place.
Total cost: $2.6 million.
• The state is encouraging small business owners to apply for a tax credit of up to $25,000.
To ensure the best chance of approval in time for this year’s tax filings and receive the Kentucky Small Business Tax Credit, qualifying small businesses should apply now, the state says.
Tax credits are available to eligible companies that added at least one net new full-time employee and invested $5,000 or more in qualifying equipment or technology within the past 24 months.
• Bain & Company’s “2023 Holiday Shopping Outlook” is expected sales to grow 3% in November and December.
Total holiday sales are expected to reach nearly $915 billion.
Deloitte, however, sees growth of between 3.5% and 4.6%.
That would total $1.54 trillion to $1.56 trillion from the November to January.
Last year saw retail sales growth of 7.6% with spending of $1.49 trillion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
• The National Retail Federation says retail sales for 2023 should be up between 4% and 6% from last year.
The NRF’s chief economist says the economy is slowing, but not halting.
• Casey’s General Stores, which has an Owensboro location, is the nation’s third-largest convenience store chain.
It said this week that it expects to add 150 stores next year.
