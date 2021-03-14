Kentucky finished 2020 with a 6.6% unemployment rate for the year.
That was up from 4.1% in 2019, but still below the 8.1% national rate.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that 1.89 million of Kentuckians had jobs last year.
But the number of employed Kentuckians was down by 99,017 from the year before.
And 134,242 were listed as unemployed — up from 85,670.
The others had dropped out of the workforce.
The leisure and hospitality sector lost 36,285 jobs — 18% of the total.
• Need a summer job?
Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari will be conducting in-person interviews from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hampton Inn Waterfront Hotel downtown.
If you’re interested, go to HolidayWorldJobs.com for information and to set up a time.
• Ross Stores has been opening around 100 stores a year, including the one in Gateway Commons in 2019.
This year, the company is planning to open around 60.
It currently has 1,866 Ross Dress for Less and dd’s Discounts stores in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam.
• The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education expects the state’s education workforce to grow 3% over the next decade.
That means the education workforce will support nearly 93,300 jobs in Kentucky by 2030.
• Last week, the Office of State Budget Director reported that February’s General Fund receipts were up 4.6% from a year ago.
That’s an increase of $40.2 million.
And, it said, tax receipts have now grown 5.6% during the first eight months of the current fiscal year.
