Brothers John and Jordan Loucks work full time at Modern Welding.
John is an engineer and Jordan is an accountant.
But in their spare time, they’ve created Stave Coffee Co., which is already shipping product as far away as Alaska, Florida, California and the Northeast in its first six months of operations.
“We started it at the end of last year,” John Loucks said. “We bought a small batch roaster and started making our own coffee. We wanted something different to drink at work. Now, we drink it every day.”
Jordan Loucks said that even though they’re shipping coffee nationwide, “most of our business has been local. We meet a lot of new people this way. It’s really been fun.”
Stave Coffee, they said, is available at Niko’s Bakery & Cafe in Wesleyan Park Plaza, Reid’s Orchard on Kentucky 144 and Southern Comforts, a new restaurant at 521 Frederica St.
People can contact Stave Coffee through social media, they said.
“We’re trying to find the right balance between our jobs, our coffee and our lives,” John Loucks said. “We’re both into cycling, running and fishing. We want to keep a fun atmosphere, explore new roasts. We want it to grow, but remain a hobby. We want it on our terms.”
The name Stave Coffee is a tribute to Kentucky, he said.
“Kentucky is known for bourbon, and staves are part of the barrel,” John Loucks said. “They’re also in barn wood.”
But their coffee doesn’t touch either bourbon barrels or barns.
John Loucks said, “Our coffee comes from several countries. Our distributor works with local farmers there.”
He said, “The Guatemalan is the favorite. It’s a nice, smooth coffee. Peruvian is also popular.”
John Loucks said, “We try new coffees out five, six, even 10 times before we release them. We’re picky about what we put out there.”
There are an estimated 2,000-plus small craft coffee roasters like Stave Coffee in the United States.
FastCompany.com says we’re in the third wave of coffee in this country.
The first wave, it says, was in the early 20th century with Maxwell House and Folgers making cheap coffee that people could drink at home.
The second wave came in the 1990s with companies like Starbucks.
The current wave started in the early 2000s, with small companies buying beans directly from farmers and roasting them in small batches.
The article, written last fall, says “The sector is expected to enter a period of explosive growth that will make high-end craft coffee more mainstream, ballooning from $35 billion in 2018 to $85 billion in 2025.”
