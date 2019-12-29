In a few months, Doris Bullington, who owns Styles n Smiles Salon and Wig Shop in Roosevelt House II, will celebrate 55 years as a hairdresser.
A 1964 graduate of Bremen High School, she graduated from Lois Glynn Beauty College in Bowling Green a year later, got married and started working at a salon in Central City.
That was back when bouffants, pompadours, poodle cuts and beehives were still popular and just before "hippie hair" came in.
Bullington said when she graduated high school, her father, George Amos, said, "You're going to college somewhere."
He had left school after the fifth or sixth grade, she said, and spent his life in the Muhlenberg County coal mines.
Bullington settled on beauty school then, but she completed a master's degree in education administration in 2013, she said.
But Bullington said she never taught full-time.
She was 67 years old by then and school systems passed on her.
"I substitute at Hager Preschool sometimes," Bullington said.
After working in Central City for awhile, she moved to Owensboro.
"I started out doing the instructor's hair in pin curls," Bullington said. "Then, blow drying and curling irons came in. I was doing guys and girls both at one time. That was when guys were wanting permanents. A few still do."
She said, "I've worked seven or eight places in Owensboro and owned four or five salons. I started working at Mr. Jim's Beauty Salon when I moved to Owensboro. I owned Salon of Styles at Lincoln Mall before Woolco moved out. At one time, I had 12 operators working for me."
Bullington said, "I've heard there are more than 200 hairdressers in Owensboro. It's very competitive."
Three years ago, the woman who had owned the salon at Roosevelt House II retired and Bullington took it over.
"This is God's gift to me," she said. "It's peaceful in here. But it does get hectic in here some of the time with the walkers, scooters and wheelchairs."
Bullington said, "I hear a lot of gossip that I don't repeat and a lot of stories. My degree should have been in psychology. I keep them talking and telling stories and it's a lot of fun."
She also has a shop at Owensboro Care Center, she said.
"I'm over there one day a week," Bullington said. "I did 10 or 12 people over there yesterday."
A few years ago, she had a triple bypass and thought she'd never work again.
But at 73, Bullington has no plans to retire.
"I started out working to support my kids," she said. "They're in their 40s and 50s now, but I still have that initiative. I plan to continue working as long as my health permits."
Her shop is open Wednesday through Saturday.
And Bullington is thinking of ways to get more business.
"I have clients from outside the Roosevelt Houses as well as those in these two buildings," she said. "But I want to get a sign for the parking lot with an arrow that says 'Beauty Shop'."
Bullington said, "Last February, I noticed that no business in Owensboro carried wigs. So, I started doing it. I've sold 15 or 16 in less than a year."
"I've been so blessed," she said. "People have been so kind to me. I like to help people. Life should be about what we can do for others with kindness."
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
