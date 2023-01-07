It all started with an Easy-Bake Oven that Victoria Hess got when she was 3 years old.
“I started baking with that oven,” she said this week, as she prepared for the opening of her Sweet Temptations by Victoria store at 231 Williamsburg Square on Tuesday.
A third-generation baker, Hess said she’s baked for friends and family and they’ve all raved about her baking.
She’s a certified nursing assistant, but she’s always dreamed of being a baker.
So two years ago, during the coronavirus pandemic, Hess started Sweet Temptations in her home.
And it quickly became so successful that it outgrew her kitchen.
“I was working a lot of hours, and we have a family,” Hess said.
So she eventually left Owensboro Health Regional Hospital after 10 years and started looking for a storefront for her business.
“I needed employees,” Hess said.
Jennifer Hodges-Kirk is the first.
Hess hopes she’ll be able to hire more.
“Friends and family have been helping me get the store set up,” she said.
Sweet Temptations offers high-end cakes that most bakeries don’t have along with brownies, cookies, cake pops and edible dough.
The business’ name came when Hess and a friend were brainstorming for ideas.
“I wanted something unique and different,” Hess said. “A name that would stand out.”
The bakery opens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, starting Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Hess said, “We make everything from scratch.”
She said, “I’ve had my eye on this location for a long time, and when Cup Cakery moved out, I talked to the leasing agent and got it.”
The grand opening is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 14.
Hess said she’ll give away 50 6-ounce chocolate chip and M&M cookies that day.
Something Borrowed will have a free photo booth that day and the Corporate Hippie will offer free face painting for children from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We’ll offer shipping and ordering ahead after the grand opening,” Hess said.
She said she’s taken art courses for more than 15 years and uses what she learned there in her designs.
