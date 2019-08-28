The Family Bakery is definitely a family bakery

The Family Bakery, 3152 Commonwealth Court, isn't kidding about the name.
There's Donna Wedding, the owner/manager, her two sisters, a niece and a nephew, a granddaughter and her son's goddaughter.
When the business opened in 2005, it was called Diane's Bakery Delights, and it was at 2710 U.S. 60 E.
But when U.S. 60 was moved south to an extension of the old bypass, business dropped off.
And the bakery relocated to Commonwealth Court, off Kentucky 54, two years ago in June.
Diane Roberts was the original bakery's namesake.
But the family decided on a new name for the new location.
"We were very nervous about changing the name," Wedding said. "But it was never just Diane. It was always a family bakery. We decided to make it what it should have been all along."
The new location is maybe 500 square feet larger than the old one, she said.
But it has an office and a porch that the old bakery lacked.
"Our old customers still remember us," Wedding said. "Our cake business is great, but donuts have fallen off a little. I don't know if people out here are more health conscious or what. We do more fancy stuff now, cakes and petit fours."
There are a lot of birthday and wedding cakes, she said.
"Sometimes, we do three or four weddings on a Saturday," Wedding said. "Sometimes we'll do 30 or 40 cakes a weekend and 80 during the week. And a whole lot more around the holidays."
She said, "We have a big cookie business. Petit fours have always been one of our best sellers."
So what's Wedding's favorite treat?
"I don't eat dessert," she said. "Since I've been doing this, I've become a diabetic."
Wedding said she had never baked until the family started the business.
"I always worked in the fields," she said.
Her sister, Rita Adams, was a baker at Maple Mount for 18 years before the family started the bakery.
Wedding said she's noticed that "men come in in the morning to get donuts. Women come in later to order cakes and the fancy stuff."
She said, "Sunday is one of our busiest days. People come in from church to get donuts. And Catholic churches buy donuts for their religious education classes."
Commonwealth Court is across Kentucky 54 from the shopping center anchored by Kohl's.
A traffic light was installed at that intersection in 2014 because of the high traffic volume.
"We wouldn't have bought this place without that stop light," Wedding said. "It makes for easy access."
She said, "We want people to know that we're kind of out of sight here. But we're back here."
Hours are from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, from 5 a.m. to noon on Saturday and closed on Monday.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
