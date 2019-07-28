'The hustle never stops' Jarboe finding success in real estate

Kelsey Jarboe just celebrated her fourth anniversary as a Realtor.
And she's already been named the city's favorite real estate agent in the Messenger-Inquirer's Readers' Choice Awards.
But she didn't start out to be a Realtor.
Jarboe picked up a degree in zoology at Kentucky Wesleyan College, worked at the University of Kentucky's Daviess County Extension Office in horticulture and then worked at the local U.S. Department of Agriculture office.
Then, one day she and Kelly Anne Harris, owner of Kelly Anne Harris Team of Keller Williams Elite, were working out together at the gym.
Jarboe was telling Harris how she hated working in a cubicle.
"She said I should become a Realtor," Jarboe said. "I studied hard and I got my license in three weeks."
And she sold her first house in three days.
Jarboe is still working fast.
"I just listed seven houses in five days," she said. "But the supply of houses here is still tight."
Kentucky Realtors, the state organization, said earlier this month that if no more houses were placed on the market, the current supply would be exhausted in 3.1 months.
A healthy housing market should have a six-month supply, the organization said.
"My niche is first-time home buyers," Jarboe said. "That's usually $100,000 to $125,000 houses. First-time buyers can qualify for no money down."
Home prices in Bowling Green "are rising much faster than in Owensboro," she said.
Jarboe said the housing supply is so tight that a lot of people are flipping houses again -- buying a house, making improvements and selling it for more money.
Most years have seen hot spots for home buying -- sections of the city and county that are more desirable for home buyers.
But Jarboe said, "People are buying wherever they can find houses now. But land and houses are especially hard to find in the western part of the county. People want an acre of land with a pole barn where they can build their own houses. But that is very hard to find."
She said, "You can't keep houses in the Heartlands on the market. They go fast. I'm living there now in a rental townhouse. I'm a West Side girl. But Frederica is getting congested and Kentucky 54 is expanding. I like the east side too."
Jarboe said she's seeing a "lot of out-of-town buyers."
She said, "I'm seeing a ton of physicians, plant managers, new engineers, grandparents moving closer to grandchildren and people moving back here after college."
After four years in the business, Jarboe said, "I'm still excited. I eat, sleep and sell real estate. That's my life. The hustle never stops."
She encourages more young adults to consider real estate sales.
"There's enough business for everybody," Jarboe said. "I've already closed on 50 houses this year and I expect to close on more than 100 by the end of the year."
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.