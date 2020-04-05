Last week brought the end of March. When the month started, none of us dreamed that we would be sharing the experiences we are sharing, making decisions we are forced to make or even having conversations about the things we are discussing. How many times have you paused and thought, “This is real ... ?”
I think a lot of us were even lulled into a state of comfort or denial the first week or so. We believed it could happen to the outside world, but that in Owensboro, we would be safe. After all, we love our community and truly feel safe here. Many of us figured this was something the big cities or people on the coasts would have to deal with, but things would carry on as usual here.
As I write this column, we have already lost one one of our community members, and several others have been diagnosed. Our hearts are broken for the family of the one we have lost. And unfortunately, we know there will be more losses to come. Hundreds of Kentuckians and thousands of Americans will have died.
In order to flatten the curve and stop the rapid spread of this invisible enemy, our president and governor have asked us to stay home unless it is absolutely necessary and to maintain social distancing if we must go out.
This course of action is a dire necessity, but it has also created a massive economic disruption. From our small businesses to our major employers, the economic impact has been swift. And it has been real. Thankfully, our local small business owners are some of the most resilient people you will ever meet. They are self-reliant, they are tenacious. And they are generous beyond imagination. They are the first people you call and ask for a donation for your child’s ball team or your church’s fundraiser. And they are always the first to say yes. Remember this and please do your best to support those who are still open with limited access.
The quicker we all start following the guidelines, the quicker these men and women — our neighbors and friends — will get back to business.
During this time of uncertainty, there is one thing we are sure of and that we are seeing over and over. The Owensboro community is banding together and helping one another in more ways than we can count — social media is full of examples of people stepping up and helping each other. We are seeing this first-hand every day with our business community. People who are competitors are now sharing tips on how to navigate this unknown environment. Small businesses all collaborating across the board with one another. Our restaurants and retailers are creating capacity for home delivery and curbside pick-up.
There have been so many innovators. We have local companies stepping up to fill the needs of our health care industries for personal protective equipment and tools. And we even have a local company working on the vaccine.
Owensboro Health has shown remarkable leadership — the kind of leadership that makes it easier to sleep at night. And the kind that demonstrates why having a flagship of their depth and caliber benefits this region beyond measure. In addition, our Green River District Health Department’s leading of the effort makes us extremely proud.
Our health care workers, first responders, grocery workers, delivery drivers … all serving selflessly strikes a sense of pride in who we are as a community.
Today is Palm Sunday. And this week, Christians in our community will celebrate Holy Week. As we move through the week, we will remember mankind’s ultimate sacrifice and celebrate the triumph of love over darkness on Easter Sunday. Let us think about the people of Owensboro who are making sacrifices for the greater good. Each of us has a role to play. We will get through this. And we will do it together.
