Owensboro is seeing near record low unemployment this fall.
The state said that in October, Daviess County's jobless rate was 3.3% -- down from 3.5% a year ago.
How low can it go?
Well, last November, it was at 3.2% -- the lowest since 1972.
Hancock County was also at 3.3% -- down from 3.6% at the same time last year.
McLean was at 3.7% -- down from 4.1%.
And Ohio was at 4.2% -- down from 4.7%.
Muhlenberg, on the other hand, was at 5.7% -- up from 5.6% a year ago.
Across Kentucky, Fayette and Oldham counties were both at 2.8% for the lowest rate in the state.
And Magoffin County as at 10.9% for the highest rate.
• Price Less Foods on Scherm Road has been closed since a fire back in August.
The company says it should reopen by early December.
From looking through the window, it looks like it's close to reopening.
• Kimberly-Clark, which has a Daviess County plant, is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its "Toilets Change Lives" campaign, which it says has "touched 16 countries and impacted 1.5 million people in need."
• Limestone Bank said last week that it has completed the acquisition of both Republic Banks in Owensboro.
• Intelligence Node, a "retail analytics and price optimization firm," says that 49% of us plan to cut back on holiday spending "in preparation of a potential recession."
And it says consumers are worried about the impact of trade tariffs on the economy.
