The state says unemployment rates rose in 18 counties between September 2018 and September 2019, fell in 91 and stayed the same in 11 counties.
All five Owensboro area counties saw decreases.
Daviess County dropped from 3.6% to 3.4% during the period.
It was 3.8% in August.
Hancock fell from 3.6% to 3.3%.
McLean was 3.3% -- down from 4.5%.
It was 4.1% in August.
Muhlenberg was 5.7% -- down from 5.9%.
It was 6.8% in August.
And Ohio dropped from 5% to 4.4%.
It was 5.1% in August.
Jobless rates across the state ranged from 2.8% in three counties around Lexington to 11.9% in Harlan County.
• The Owensboro-based Malcolm Bryant Corp. is planning to develop a 165-room Hilton Garden Inn with a "substantial conference center and rooftop restaurant and bar" near PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The company also has operations in South Carolina, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.
• Swedish Match reported recently that operating profit increased 22% in the third quarter.
Its new ZYN nicotine pouches, made in Owensboro, are now in more than 60,000 stores, the company said.
• Shaka Tattoo recently opened at 727 W. Parrish Ave.
• Ben's Soft Pretzels will be opening a location soon in Towne Square Mall.
It will be in the Macy's corridor, where several restaurants have been in the past.
The company has had a location in Meijer, 2951 Heartland Crossing, since that store opened in 2016.
• German American Bank reported that its third quarter net income was up 35% over the same period last year.
• Texas Roadhouse said sales increased increased 4.4% at company restaurants and 3.2% at franchise restaurants during the third quarter.
• SmartAsset, a financial technology company, says that in terms of Gross Domestic Product growth over a four-year period, Daviess County's economy ranks sixth in the state.
Jefferson County is No. 1.
The GDP is the total value of goods and services produced here.
