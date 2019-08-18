The July unemployment rate for individual counties in Kentucky will be announced in a couple of weeks.
But the state's rate was pretty stable last month.
The 4.3% rate was up from June's 4.1%.
But it was below July 2018's rate of 4.4%.
And last week's report said the state has added 28,100 jobs in the past 12 months.
That's an increase of 1.5%.
• We may be in a trade war with China, but the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development is planning a business development trip to China later this month.
Vivek Sarin, interim secretary of the cabinet, said in a news release, "As we continue to build relationships with Chinese businesses and seek investment opportunities, we are executing our long-term strategy to tap into the enormous opportunities that exist in China. We are confident that this will lead to more jobs for Kentuckians."
• Kurtz Auction & Realty Co. reports that it recently sold 175 acres in Daviess County for $1.36 million -- an average of $7,762 an acre.
It was sold in nine tracts ranging from $12,200 an acre to $5,000 an acre.
• Friday morning, gas prices in Owensboro ranged from $2.10 a gallon to $2.38.
An AAA survey of prices here and in Louisville, Elizabethtown, Bowling Green and Paducah found that Owensboro's average price was the lowest at $2.26 a gallon.
The report said, "Statewide, Kentucky motorists are seeing one of the largest declines (at the pump) nationwide."
The state average of $2.43 was 10 cents less than the national average.
• Business.org released a report showing how much states are spending on research and development.
California topped the list at $1.1 million per 100,000 residents.
Alaska was on the bottom at $340 per 100,000 residents.
Kentucky spent $10,700, the report said.
