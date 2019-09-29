Unemployment continues to remain low in Kentucky.
The state said last week that rates rose in 75 counties between August 2018 and August 2019, fell in 36 and stayed the same in nine counties.
Daviess was one of the counties that remained the same -- 3.8% in both months.
But it had been 4.4% in July.
Hancock dropped from 4% to 3.7% in the year-to-year comparison.
It had been 4.3% in July.
McLean dropped from 4.7% to 4% over the 12 months.
It was 5% in July.
Muhlenberg rose from 6.3% to 6.8% since last year.
It was 7.8% in July.
And Ohio dropped from 5.2% to 5% over the one-year period.
It was 6.1% in July.
Woodford had the state's lowest unemployment rate at 3%.
Harlan had the highest at 13%.
• McDonald's said last week that it plans to hire more than 6,100 people in Kentucky by the end of the year.
And it said people can now start the application process by using either Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Just say either "Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald's" or "OK, Google, talk to McDonald's Apply Thru."
• Gas prices are starting to come back down a little.
A week ago, most stations were at $2.45 a gallon or higher.
By Friday morning, the highest price in town was $2.39.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.