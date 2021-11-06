Unemployment rates rose in two Kentucky counties between September 2020 and September 2021, fell in 116 and stayed the same in two, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics.
All Owensboro-area counties saw their rates drop substantially.
Daviess fell from 4.8% a year ago to 3.7% this September.
The rate was also 3.7% in August.
Hancock fell from 4.3% to 3.7%.
The rate there was also 3.7% in August.
McLean dropped from 4.7% to 3.6%.
It had been 3.7% in August.
Muhlenberg’s rate was down from 7.2% a year ago to 5.6% in September.
It was also 5.6% in August.
And Ohio fell from 5.7% a year ago to 4.7%.
It was 4.4% in August.
Cumberland, Oldham and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates at 2.8% each.
And once again, Magoffin County had the highest at 11.1%.
• Moe’s Southwest Grill opened at 2065 E. Parrish Ave. in October 2019.
This week, it closed.
The restaurant’s Facebook page says, “permanently closed.”
The company did not respond to messages asking why it closed.
• The website 24/7 Wall St. says, “Owensboro, KY Is Among the US Cities with the Longest Workweeks.”
It says, “According to the U.S. Census Bureau, American workers in the 16 to 64 age group usually work an average of 38 hours and 48 minutes per week. But how much time people spend at work could depend on where they live, as in some parts of the country, the typical workweek is far longer.
“With a 40 hour and 6 minute average workweek, Owensboro is one of two Kentucky metro areas to rank among the U.S. cities with the longest workweeks.
(Owensboroans worked an average of 40.1 hours, but Elizabethtown workers were on the job 40.6 hours, the story said.)
“Americans employed in the manufacturing sector tend to work longer hours than those in most other industries, and in the Owensboro metro area, 17.3% of workers are employed in manufacturing — double the share of all U.S. workers in manufacturing occupations.”
• Fat Brands, which owns Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies and other restaurant chains, is buying Fazoli’s from Sentinel Capital Partners for $130 million.
Fazoli’s has nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states.
Fat Brands will now have 2,300 restaurants around the world.
• Big Lots will be open on Thanksgiving from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Employees who volunteer to work that day will get holiday overtime pay plus a $50 gift card.
