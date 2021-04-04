Unemployment rates across Kentucky are slowly returning to pre-pandemic levels.
The state said last week that Daviess County was back to 4.8% unemployment in February, down from 5% in January but still up from 4% a year ago.
Hancock was at 5% in February, the same as in January, but up from 4% in February 2020.
McLean’s rate was 4.8%, down from 4.9% in January, but up from 4.4% a year ago.
Muhlenberg was at 7.1%, down from 7.3% in January and even down from 7.2% a year earlier.
And Ohio reported a 6.3% rate, down from 6.4% in January and up from 6% in February 2020.
Oldham and Todd counties tied for the lowest rates in the state at 3.5%.
Magoffin was the highest at 15.2%
What I reported a couple of weeks ago as the February rate was actually the January rate.
Sorry about that.
• Houchens Industries of Bowling Green, which owns the IGA stores in Owensboro, has acquired Lee Masonry Products Inc.
Lee Masonry is a “manufacturer of concrete block and specialty concrete products and a distributor of clay masonry products for commercial and residential use,” the news release said.
The company has 19 facilities in two states with more than 400 employees.
• Envision Contractors has picked up a building permit for construction of the new Jerry Ray Davis Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership at 3900 Frederica St.
The cost is listed at $3.5 million.
Davis said he expects to be moved in before Christmas.
• BenchMark Physical Therapy opened its Owensboro East outpatient clinic last week at 3000 Alvey Park Drive W.
• Owensboro Municipal Utilities has received the diamond designation from the American Public Power Association for its electric system reliability and safety.
• FRONTIER Building says it has started construction of the Panda Express restaurant at 3000 Heartland Crossing Blvd.
The 2,381 square-foot restaurant will have a drive-through and 37 parking spaces for customers.
Numerator, a market research company, says there was a 12% year-over-year increase in in-store sales among vaccinated shoppers during the week ending March 14.
And quick-service restaurants sales are up 18%, it said.
