The state says unemployment rates rose in all 120 counties in October.
Todd County had the lowest rate at 4.6%.
Magoffin had the highest at 16.7%.
In this area, Daviess reported a 6.3% rate in October, 4.7% in September and 3.4% a year earlier.
Hancock was at 5.7% in October, 4.2% in September and 3.3% in October 2019.
McLean saw a 5.7% rate in October, 4.6% in September and 3.9% a year ago.
Muhlenberg’s rate was 9.4% in October, 7.2% in September and 5.6% in October 2019.
And Ohio was at 7% in October, 5.4% in September and 4.3% a year earlier.
• If you’re a homeowner 65 or older or disabled, the state had good news for you recently.
The homestead exemption on property taxes has increased $1,200 to $40,500 for the next two years.
In other words, if your home is assessed at $100,000 when
you were 64, it
will now be assessed at $59,500.
• If you shopped on Black Friday and thought in-store traffic was down, you were right.
Sensormatic Solutions says in-store traffic that day was down 52.1% that day.
And for that week, it was down 45.2%.
The U.S. Census Bureau says the number of parents with children under 18 living at home has dropped by 3 million since 2012 — from 66.1 million to 63.1 million.
The report said, “The number of families with their own children under 18 in the household declined from 2000 to 2020.
“In 2020, 40% of all families lived with their own children under 18, compared to 44% in 2010 and 48% in 2000.”
And it said there are 36.2 million one-person households — 28% of all households.
In 1960, single-family households were only 13% of the total.
• The Beer Institute says coronavirus has led to a $22 billion decline in beer sales this year.
Pet Supplies Plus in Gateway Commons will have its grand opening on Saturday and Dec. 13.
