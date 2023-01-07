Unemployment was up in 84 of Kentucky’s 120 counties in November — including all five in the Owensboro area — compared with a year earlier.
The state said this week that Daviess County had a 4% jobless rate in November — down from 4.1% in October, but up from 3.3% a year earlier.
In Hancock, it was 4.2% in November — down from 5.2% in October, but up from 3.4% in the same month in 2021.
McLean was at 4% — down from 4.4% in October, but up from 3.4% a year earlier.
Muhlenberg was at 6% — down from 6.3% in October, but up from 5.4% the year before.
And Ohio was at 5% — down from 5.2% in October, but up from 4.4% a year earlier.
The report said that Oldham and Woodford counties had the lowest rates in the state at 2.9%.
Magoffin again had the highest at 9.2%.
• MasterCard Spending Pulse reported this week that retail sales in the final quarter of 2022 were up 7.6%.
Online sales were up 10.6% and in-store sales were up 6.8%.
The report said Black Friday was the biggest day of the shopping year with sales up 12% from a year ago.
Restaurant sales were up 15.1%, it said.
But jewelry sales were down 5.5% and electronics sales were down 5.4%.
• The Economic Policy Institute says 27 state and Washington, D.C., raised their minimum wages on Jan. 1.
Kentucky, as always, did not.
The report said that the minimum wage reached or exceeded $15 an hour in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Washington state and parts of New York State.
The highest is now $15.74 an hour in Washington state.
The federal minimum wage — and Kentucky’s — is still $7.25 an hour, as it has been since July 24, 2009.
Only one state that raised its minimum wage on Jan. 1 is still below $10 an hour.
That’s Montana at $9.95 an hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.