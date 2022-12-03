Unemployment was up in 18 Kentucky counties in October from the same month last year — including all five counties in the Owensboro area.
The state said Daviess County had a 4.1% rate, up from 3.7% in September and 4% a year earlier.
Hancock County was at 5% in both September and October, up from 4.2% in October 2021.
McLean saw a rate of 4.3%, up from 3.9% in September and 4% a year ago.
In Muhlenberg, the rate was 6.3%, up from 5.5% in September and 6% in October 2021.
And Ohio had a rate of 5.1%, up from 5% in September and 4.2% a year earlier.
Woodford County had the lowest rate at 3% and Magoffin had the highest at 8.9%.
• Building permits show that Hayden Construction is building a 9,504-square-foot strip center at 3415 New Hartford Road.
And Danco Construction is doing a $1.176-million renovation of the third, fourth and fifth floors of the former Alorica Building at 234 Frederica St. for Bell Bank.
• Think the world has enough Dollar General stores?
The company says it plans to add 1,050 more next year.
• First United Bank and Trust, which has two branches in Owensboro, has been named one of the “2022 Best Banks to Work For” by American Banker and the Best Companies Group.
This year, 90 banks earned a spot in the rankings, based on an anonymous employee survey and a review of the benefits and perks offered.
First United ranked at No. 22 among banks with less than $3 billion in assets and No. 31 among all banks.
The bank, established in 1996, has assets of $520 million, and seven branches in Madisonville, Earlington, Beaver Dam, Marion, and Owensboro.
• Sensormatic Solutions says in-store traffic was up 2.9% on Black Friday.
The study said the 10 busiest holiday shopping days will likely account for approximately 40% of all holiday retail traffic.
Sensomatic’s says the Top 10 days will be Nov. 25, Dec. 23, Dec. 26, Dec. 17, Nov. 26, Dec. 10, Dec. 22, Dec. 3, Dec. 18 and Dec. 21.
• Chick-fil-A now has merchandise — Chick-fil-A Originals — as well as food.
They include “I Heart Waffle Fries” hoodies and “Sauce Blanket and Nugget” pillow sets.
There are also coffee mugs, notecard sets, totes, socks, a “shareable bag of cows” and more.
