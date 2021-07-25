I was never vaccinated for the flu.
I had my reasons. I hated needles; I didn’t want to have side effects and miss work; I was younger and the flu didn’t impact my age group like it did the elderly.
I figured I would take my chances and try to be as careful as possible. I also do a poor job of taking care of myself, as moms often do. I always took my children for theirs. And there was always a buildup wondering if they would get the nasal mist instead of the shot. But I never got one with them.
The day I was eligible for the COVID vaccine, I made an appointment. I was still concerned about the side-effects, and I still hated needles. But this time was different. This time wasn’t about me. It was about everyone else.
Do you remember what it was like before we had a vaccine for COVID? It was terrifying. Our globe was defenseless against it.
It was a nightmare. It was trauma. And we will all be living with some kind of loss or emotional impact for years to come, many of us for the rest of our lives.
So why do we want to go through this all over again? When we don’t have to.
Businesses are just getting back on their feet. Schools were looking forward to a pretty normal opening. And we were all plunging into our plans for the future. Bright and hopeful futures.
The new variant is highly contagious, and the health experts tell us that if you are not vaccinated you will get COVID. And remember, even if you get a mild case or you are asymptomatic, you will spread it.
There are several concerns that we have heard.
Are you concerned about the impact on fertility? Call your doctor’s office. Ask them if they recommend the vaccine. And follow their advice.
Are you concerned that not enough is known about the effects? Enough was known for emergency approval and full official approval is expected any day. If this is your concern, call your doctor’s office. Ask them if they recommend the vaccine. And follow their advice.
Are you concerned that the vaccine is a partisan agenda? The vaccine was created under a Republican president and rolled out under Republican and Democratic presidencies.
It is natural and healthy to be concerned and to get facts to help you make your decision. Do not get your “research” on social media. Call your doctor’s office. Ask them if they recommend the vaccine. And follow their advice.
If you do not have a doctor, there are clinics all over our region that can give you solid medical advice.
To people UNDER 65, particularly our younger people who enjoy going out and being with others — please get vaccinated. This is your chance to take care of your grandparents, your young children, your neighbors and friends. To ensure that our economy keeps improving. We need you, now more than ever, to step up.
Parents and grandparents, please encourage the young people in your lives to get vaccinated. They will listen to you.
The bottom line is that no man is an island. Our creator made us to love one another.
But if that is not a compelling reason to use the only weapon we have against more widespread outbreaks, deaths and shutdowns, then do it for our future. So businesses and schools can stay open. And so we can all keep moving forward.
We have a chance now to prevent a repeat of something we never want to experience again.
