With 2019 coming to a close in a couple of days, it's time to remember some of the business news of the year.
We finally got an interstate highway.
The William H. Natcher Parkway -- formerly the Green River Parkway -- changed names again in 2019.
It's now Interstate 165 between Owensboro and Bowling Green.
Local officials think that will lead to more development here.
We got a new movie theater -- Malco's Cinema Grill -- with reclining seats, a restaurant and bar.
The old theater is becoming a church.
A new hotel -- TownePlace Suites -- opened in Gateway Commons.
And Jack Wells and Matt Hayden broke ground for a 10- to 12-story hotel-apartment complex across from the Owensboro Convention Center.
The hotel will have 120 rooms and the apartment complex, 200 apartments.
We lost a few longtime businesses -- Gordy's Owensboro Music Center and PizzAroma among them.
Swedish Match opened a $115 million, 34,000-square-foot expansion that it said will add 120 jobs.
A section of a 20,000-barrel rickhouse collapsed at O.Z. Tyler Distillery.
The clean-up took seven weeks, but the distillery was able to save about 15,000 of the 53-gallon barrels of bourbon.
O.Z. Tyler's expansion in 2019 began filling up its rickhouses with bourbon barrels.
So, it needed to build more.
But zoning regulations in Daviess County prevented that.
So, the distillery is building 12 new rickhouses in Ohio County instead.
Towne Square Mall was sold to local investors earlier this month and they're hoping to turn it around in 2020.
The first businesses opened in The Shoppes at 3800 Frederica -- the former Texas Gas property.
Gateway Commons continued to expand.
Wesleyan Park Plaza landed several new businesses.
There was a labor shortage and many businesses began raising their pay levels.
A lot more happened in 2019 and a lot more is planned in the coming year.
All things considered, 2019 was a pretty good year for the local economy.
