Looks like Owensboro will soon be a two-Chick town.
Chick-fil-A Inc. said last week in an email, “While we are still early in the process, Chick-fil-A is happy to share that we are actively pursuing a new location in the Owensboro area.”
It added, “We look forward to working through the approval process with the City of Owensboro and are excited by the prospect of joining this neighborhood. We hope to have the opportunity to serve new guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.”
The company wouldn’t say where the new store will be.
But it almost certainly will be on the east side of town.
The chicken chain came to Owensboro on Nov. 20, 1989, with a small restaurant in Towne Square Mall.
That restaurant closed on Feb. 28, 2004.
At the time, the company said it hoped to find space for a stand-along restaurant in town.
But it wasn’t until November 2009 that the Frederica Street store opened.
In June, Chick-fil-A closed the restaurant for renovations.
A company statement said, “The renovations include both interior and exterior enhancements to the drive-thru to serve customers more efficiently, among other various upgrades. Chick-fil-A proactively assesses opportunities to improve the guest experience and we appreciate the support of the community during this time.”
It reopened in August.
• Speaking of restaurants, I’m hearing rumors that Church’s Chicken is moving forward with plans to build a restaurant on Kentucky 54.
The company didn’t respond to questions about when it might be.
• Casey’s General Stores, which has an Owensboro location on Southtown Boulevard, has bought 40 stores in Tennessee from Pilot Corporation.
Casey’s is the third-largest convenience store retailer in the United States, with more than 2,400 locations in 16 states, it said in a news release.
• AAA said gas prices in this part of Kentucky are ending 2021 nearly 80 cents higher than they were a year ago.
Of course, most of us had nowhere to go last year, with all the coronavirus restrictions.
The average price this week in what they call “western central” Kentucky was $2.862.
A year ago, it was $2.070.
In Owensboro, the average price this week was $2.734 — the lowest of the five cities surveyed, including Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, Louisville and Paducah.
