Don’t forget that Valentine’s Day is almost here.
And the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics says we’re going to be spending a lot.
The study says Valentine’s Day spending is expected to reach $23.9 billion this year, up from $21.8 billion in 2021.
Spending on jewelry is expected to be around $6.2 billion, up from $4.1 billion in 2021.
The survey says we’re going to spend an average $175.41 per person this year, up from $164.76 in 2021.
The most popular gifts are again candy, cards and flowers — and 31% of us plan to head to a restaurant.
• 2021 was a much better year for restaurants than 2020, The NPD Group says.
Of course, it would pretty much have to be after all the closings for COVID in 2020.
The study said that restaurant visits were up 9% last year compared with a 12% decline the year before.
But they were still down 4% from 2019.
David Portalatin, NPD food industry advisor, said, “The industry’s recovery isn’t going to be a straight line moving upward based on the nearly two years of the pandemic so far; it’s going to be bumpy. That said, restaurant traffic should recover 98% of 2019 visits by the end of 2022.”
• Last year, Checkers & Rally’s committed to 90 new restaurants.
And the company has already approved 60 new franchisee locations this year.
• Walmart announced plans for a store redesign in 2020.
And so far, nearly 1,000 of its stores have been renovated.
The redesign includes “lighting, space enhancements and dynamic displays.”
• Looks like Chicken Salad Chick is having a good year.
The chain is set to open more than 50 stores this year and another 60 next year.
It has about 200 restaurants now and plans to have 500 by the end of 2025.
It opened 30 last year.
• Meijer says it is the first retailer to offer free, at-home COVID-19 PCR tests to customers at its 254 pharmacies.
Customers should register at www.ineedacovid19test.com.
They will receive a voucher to pick up the test kit.
• The U.S. Census Bureau says women earned 30% less than men in 2020.
In other words, they earned 82 cents for every dollar men earned.
