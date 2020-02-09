We have all heard the adage that a large part of success is showing up. As our son and his friends transitioned into jobs and college after high school graduation, there were many times (and there still are) that we reminded them that perfect attendance is the first step to an A, to a job well done or to a starting position on the team.
The same can be said for communities. Owensboro shows up. We prove that every month at our Rooster Booster, where our average attendance continues to increase. Visitors from across the Commonwealth and US cannot believe that we have between 325 and 500 people a month come to a 7:30 a.m. breakfast during a work week.
This week, our community has the opportunity to “show up” in our Commonwealth’s capital.
West Kentucky Thank You Night is Thursday, Feb. 13. This is a free event hosted by Chambers across west Kentucky to thank our state leadership — legislative, executive and staff — and to connect with one another. As the largest community in the alliance, we need to have a big crowd of Owensboroans there to demonstrate our engagement and our interest in what is going on in Frankfort. Owensboro Bluegrass, Bourbon and BBQ will be fully represented at the event — we just need YOU.
Complaining that we are overlooked by Frankfort is not productive. Neither is ceding influence to the “Golden Triangle.” We know who we are. Let’s show the rest of the state.
