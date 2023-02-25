Wondering what’s going on at the corner of Frederica Street and Tamarack Road on the old Texas Gas property?
A building permit shows that Newburgh-based Heritage Federal Credit Union is planning a $1.74 million, 4,438-square-foot branch there.
A spokesman says an announcement will be made on Monday.
Heritage Federal entered the Owensboro market with a branch at 1819 Frederica St. last June.
• Gas prices are dropping again.
The lowest price in town on Friday morning was $2.63.
AAA says the county’s average price was $2.824 a gallon.
The average for the state was $3.01 and for the country, $3.385.
• Nation’s Medicines on Kentucky 54 has a new name after 20 years.
It’s now Bluegrass Apothecary.
• Texas Roadhouse says its fourth-quarter sales were up 7.3% at company restaurants and 7.2% at domestic franchise restaurants.
Average weekly sales were just over $130,000, of which 12.6% were to-go sales.
Last year, the company opened 10 restaurants and it’s projecting 25 to 30 this year.
• Angi, formerly Angi’s List, says Americans spend an average of $288.98 a month on utilities.
In Kentucky, it’s $270.28, the report said.
• iSeeCars.com says Kentucky is the third-least friendly state for electric vehicle owners.
The report said we have 614 total charging stations.
That averages out to 7,349 people per charging station.
The top state for electric charging stations is Vermont with a total of 920 stations or one for every 703 people.
• The Seniors’ Resource Center says Kentucky ranks 44th among states “where older adults are most likely to use technology in their daily lives.”
