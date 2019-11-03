Why we vote

This past week, my husband and I had the opportunity to vote as we won’t be able to make it to the polls on Election Day. We had the opportunity to vote. That is not lost on either of us. It is an opportunity each of us knows we are fortunate to have.
Year after year, I grow more excited to show up at the polls. To me, it’s not only about a candidate or candidates that I might look forward to supporting in an election. It’s not about receiving a discount or free cup of coffee if I show up somewhere wearing an “I Voted” sticker. It’s not even about the celebration of coming home to an empty mailbox or turning on the morning news without an influx of political commercials.
It’s about showing up. It’s about dreaming to continue to set the bar higher. It’s about civil discourse and being open to learning from those who think and feel differently from us. It’s about celebrating where we’ve been, where we are and where we want to be. It’s about us. Not you, not me, but us.
As a twenty-something, I often hear other generations discussing how politics used to not be this ugly. As a political science major, I studied the importance of a working democracy. As an Owensboro transplant, I quickly learned more about our late Sen. Wendell Ford, who reached across lines in order to get things done.
When you show up to vote on Tuesday, there will be names on the ballot you are proud to see and there are other names that represent an individual with thoughts and beliefs that probably don’t exactly line up with yours. Regardless, each name that you see represents someone with courage. Someone with passion. Someone ready to represent our Commonwealth.
I still get excited when I show up to vote because I know my vote really counts. We were reminded just last year how one vote really can make a difference. I recognize the importance of exercising my right to vote… my opportunity to vote. And I hope that you will, too.
