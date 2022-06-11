In case you missed it, there was good news this week.
Owensboro Community & Technical College is joining with the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation, the Daviess County Detention Center, the City of Owensboro and Daviess County Fiscal Court to begin providing skills training for inmates who are nearing the end of their sentences and ready to re-enter the workforce.
Finally, instead of just bemoaning the fact that they can’t find enough workers, businesses and industries are doing something about it.
In the past, many businesses and industries have written off people with felony convictions — no matter how far in the past — and not hired them.
But the shortage of people in the workforce may finally be changing that.
Scott Williams, OCTC president, said, “Because of the shortage of workers, employers have softened up to a certain extent. I’m confident that there will be opportunities.”
Some employers have argued that they can’t trust people who have been convicted of a felony.
But I wonder if those who have been caught and punished aren’t more afraid of making a mistake than the rest of us.
I wonder if they wouldn’t be more loyal to an employer who took a chance on them.
As of February, Kentucky’s workforce participation rate was at 58%.
That means that more than 40% of Kentuckians aren’t either working or looking for a job.
The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis says that Daviess County’s workforce peaked at 51,076 in June 1999.
In April, it stood at 46,746.
Where did all those workers go?
No, they’re not on welfare.
Kentucky doesn’t have welfare.
Just food stamps and the Kentucky Transitional Assistance Program.
We baby boomers are retiring in record numbers, and some workers are leaving the state for better paying jobs somewhere else.
We’ve been exporting our children for decades.
But here’s the problem: In Daviess County alone, we’ve been indicting more than 1,000 people a year in a lot of years.
An average of 600 of them are convicted of felonies each year.
That’s around 6,000 people a decade that businesses and industries have been refusing to hire — no matter how long it’s been since they committed the crime and did the time.
Now, things may finally be changing.
And it’s past time that they were.
