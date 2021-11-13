We’ve gotten familiar with a new term this year — supply chain issues.
And as those issues have made selections of Christmas gifts a little more difficult this year, many shoppers are turning to gift cards.
Chain Store Age says Visa cards are leading so far with shoppers spending an average of $106.87 per card.
Amazon shoppers are spending an average of $75.80 and MasterCard shoppers are spending an average of $71.88.
Starbucks leads restaurant cards and Lowe’s is first among home improvement cards.
• Permits were issued this week for three large building projects.
The list includes a $1.4 million Aquatic Resource Center at 2757 Southtown Blvd., the $539,268 Owensboro Police Department Training Center at 1780 Burton Road; and a $509,769 remodel and expansion of the Owensboro Fire Department station at 1900 E. Parrish Ave.
• More stores are investing in delivering alcoholic beverages to your door.
Meijer says it is partnering with Instacart to deliver alcohol from more than 180 store locations across Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.
And Sam’s Club has been delivering wine, beer and spirits in select markets since 2019.
• Holiday World says that more than 280,000 gallons of free soft drinks were consumed there this year, more than 275,000 cars parked for free and more than 55,000 ounces of sunscreen were used.
The park estimated that the freebies would have cost $11.7 million at other theme parks.
Holiday World also said it donated 3,640 meals to the Tri-State Food Bank from “Thanksgiving To Go” meals sold last season.
• Many businesses are reporting a shortage of workers this year.
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, which represent more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities with approximately 5 million residents, says the homes have lost 221,000 employees since the pandemic began.
That’s a bigger percentage of jobs than any other health care sector, the report said.
The report said that 86% of nursing homes and 77% of assisted living providers said their workforce situation has gotten worse in recent months.
• Construction prices rose 1.5% in October, the highest increase since June, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index.
The report said that construction costs were 21.1% higher in October than they were a year ago.
It added that steel mill product prices have increased 141.6% and iron and steel prices are up 101.5%
But softwood lumber prices are down 19.5%.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
