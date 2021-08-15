Mike Haney describes himself as a “self-taught” beekeeper who’s been studying and caring for the flying honey makers for four decades.
That experience and knowledge has placed him as a regular contributor to two of the industry’s leading magazines — “Bee Culture” and “American Bee Journal,” a publication that was established in 1861.
Haney, a 67-year-old Owensboro native who lives on Kentucky 1414 in Ohio County, said his passion for honeybees began when he moved to his farm 40 years ago.
“I got stung a lot when I first got them, and then I learned better,” Haney said. “Now, it’s a bad year if I get stung three or four times in a year.”
For Haney, beekeeping is among his multiple hobbies, along with building ships in a bottle and making stained glass, that he enjoys since retiring from GE 12 years ago.
“…This was a self-sustaining farm; it fed me and paid its own taxes; I raised everything here … and that’s how I got into raising bees,” Haney said. “I make wine, and I use the honey in place of sugar.”
After he retired, Haney quit most of the farming but he has maintained the bees and wine making.
Even though there is a market for both honey and the bees themselves, Haney said he’s not in it for the money.
“I have never ever sold a drop of honey, and I’ve never sold a bee,” Haney said. “I either give it away or use it myself. … If you take a hobby and start trying to make money on it, even enough money to replenish your supplies, to me then it becomes a job.”
Although the summer heat is still oppressive, Haney is prepping his hives for the winter by ensuring the bees have enough honey to feed on and treating for any varroa mites that may have entered the hives.
If a hive becomes infested with varroa mites, which are parasites that feed and live on adult honeybees, they can destroy a hive.
Haney uses a method developed by Europeans that heats wood bleach into a vapor, killing the mites but is not harmful to the honeybees.
Haney said his next article for “American Bee Journal” will be about how to treat three hives in 10 minutes for mites versus 10 minutes per hive.
“…People may think they don’t have mites because they can’t see them; they’re underneath the bee; they’re hiding,” he said. “Every hive wild or tame has mites in the United States. They all have some but whether or not they get out of hand is another story.”
Haney typically likes to maintain six hives, which is the number that produces enough honey that he can supply himself and others with. He added a seventh hive this summer after he discovered a swarm that had formed on his property.
And from his day-to-day interaction with the honeybees, he uses his experiences as topics for the bee magazines.
Haney takes his own photos and writes about subjects such as how to save beekeepers money and how to ready the hives for the winter.
And with beekeeping becoming more popular in recent years, Haney said it has led to a business model that depends heavily on new beekeepers.
“I’m an old-time farmer; I make it myself or adapt; it’s just not necessary to buy all this new (stuff),” he said. “…What I write about is how to do this and not spend $1,000 a hive.”
For Haney, writing for bee magazines, which feature mostly articles written from a science perspective, is his way of reaching the everyday beekeeper.
“Some of it makes your head want to explode because it’s scientific jargon,” Haney said. “But they’ve picked what I write trying to appeal to the common beekeeper. ...It’s just a way for me to share what I’ve learned the hard way over the years and to give back a little bit.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
