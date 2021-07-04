In 1899, McAtee, Lyddane and Ray opened a four-story department store at 121 E. Main St.
By the mid-20th century, there were nine stores in downtown Owensboro that sold men’s clothing.
But by the time McAtee, Lyddane and Ray closed in December 1977, department stores were fleeing downtown for the new Towne Square Mall.
Then, in 2016, Jessica and Jeremy Woods took a chance on downtown and opened Byron & Barclay, a men’s clothing store, in the old McAtee’s Building.
Five years later, despite a 15-month long coronavirus pandemic, the store is still thriving and even shipping goods to other countries.
“We’ve evolved over the past five years,” Jessica Woods said last week. “We’ve added women’s clothing and rental tuxes and suits for formal occasions. It’s nice to have both men and women’s clothing. Couples like that.”
She’s also added small gifts and other items like knives.
“We call it a haberdashery with a curated selection,” Woods said. “Our vintage decor is for sale. We’ve sold chairs, rugs and an ottoman.”
The decor includes animal heads on the wall and a catafalque, a low table that was used to hold coffins for display.
Merriam-Webster traces the term “haberdasher” to 1378, when it referred to a store that sold everything from laces and caps in different colors to gameboards, beads and stationery supplies.
“My influence is European industrial,” Woods said of the store’s decor.
“We have lots of out of town customers,” she said. “A lot come for shows or to visit family and stay in downtown hotels. They walk around downtown and shop while they’re here. We get people from Evansville, Newburgh and Jasper who come to Owensboro to shop. There’s not really a shop like this anywhere around.”
Woods started an online store four years ago.
“It definitely helped us through the pandemic,” she said. “A lot of people are still shopping from home. We offer front porch deliveries in the city.”
The online store has developed customers in other countries, too.
“We ship all over the world,” Woods said. “We’ve shipped to England, France and Australia. We have brands that they can’t get at home.”
She said, “We love being downtown. It’s been wonderfully busy this summer. Everyone is excited about being out and doing things.”
Byron & Barclay, named for the couple’s grandfathers, was the first tenant in the building after the Kentucky Career Center moved out.
“Now, the building is almost full,” Woods said.
The store started with Woods as the only employee.
Now there are two others.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
“The more businesses we have downtown the more reason there is for people to come,” Woods said. “We’re excited about the restaurants, breweries and clubs that are opening.”
