The Owensboro Middle School Mathcounts team placed sixth in the state competition March 25 in Lexington, but getting there was no easy feat.
Mathcounts is a nationwide middle school math competition. Raytheon Technologies and the U.S. Department of Defense STEM are the title sponsors.
Seventh-grader Madelyn Haysley said the team practices daily, doing Mathcounts tests.
“We will know what the tests are going to be like, and we also participate in the Governor’s Cup, which does similar math testing,” she said.
The team will take tests from the previous year in preparation for the current year, eighth-grader Kaleb
“It’s to see what we can learn about,” he said. “Mathcounts is hosted by Art of Problem Solving, and they have sheets you can work on to practice as well.”
During the Mathcounts Green River Chapter regional competition, OMS placed first.
Horn said the team did better in the state competition than he was expecting.
“Sixth in the whole state is pretty high,” he said. “It was pretty impressive.”
Seventh-grader Henry Busse said he wanted to join the team because of the opportunities it would provide, and eighth-grader Adrion Perez said he wanted to join because he had faith the team would do well this season.
Haysley received two in-state scholarships during her time on the team.
“They’re really good for textbooks and that kind of stuff, because college can be really expensive,” she said. “There are also ones for out-of-state, so I could choose if I wanted, which is nice.”
During the competitions, the team takes three tests — two individual and one as a team.
“One of them is 30 questions in 40 minutes, and the other is two questions per six minutes, which has eight total questions, or four sets of two,” Horn said. “At state, we were in a large lecture hall, so it was pretty compact with not a lot of breathing room, but you get used to it.”
Haysley and Busse said they hope to compete on the team again next year.
“I have a feeling I could do a lot better next year,” Haysley said. “I’ve always liked problem-solving. You can use math in the real world to solve a lot of things, and I like that you can apply it to everything.”
Sarah Sullivan, math teacher and Mathcounts coach at OMS, said this year’s team exceeded her expectations.
“They placed first in our region, which is an excellent tradition, and they upheld that tradition,” she said. “When you’re competing against math magnet schools out of Louisville and Lexington for state, you just know it’s very difficult to compete against that type of school setting.”
Sullivan said the team always shoots to place at least sixth, because the top six schools walk across the stage and receive awards.
“The last two years with COVID, we had to do a lot of online practices,” she said. “I start with them as sixth-graders and stay with them through their seventh- and eighth-grade years.”
Based on the last two years, Sullivan said she was unsure of how this year’s season would go.
“They didn’t have the state competition in 2020, and they didn’t have a team aspect of it in 2021,” she said. “It didn’t even get fully brought back until 2022. I was thrilled with their sixth place.”
Sullivan said the OMS Mathcounts team is no stranger to participating in the state competition.
“We usually place somewhere at state, but it’s always an unknown,” she said. “(Students) have to be super, super dedicated and willing to do this in their spare time.
“It takes a lot of commitment, and I’m proud of them for sticking with it.”
