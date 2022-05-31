While pop-country, singer-songwriter and rapper Colt Graves may be residing in the small town of Calhoun, he’s aiming to make an impact in the large-scale country music scene.
Originally born in Nashville and raised in middle Tennessee, the 35-year-old musician was born into a family of artists, writing songs under the direction of his father Josh Graves, Jr., who played with country and gospel singer Jeannie C. Riley, and his grandfather and Bluegrass Hall of Fame member Josh Graves.
“Very early on, long story short — I’ve always sort of had some connection with music,” Graves said.
Graves would attend shows with his father when he played with surf rock band Ronny & the Daytonas and said that he would “always bring a guitar” and began to take to practicing the craft diligently alone in his bedroom.
“Even when I was 4 and 5 years old (and) didn’t know what I was doing at all —(I) just started kind of playing around and finally watched my dad’s hands on the guitar with what he would do and … just say if it was an E chord; I would do that chord and I would go to my room and play it all day,” Graves said.
Graves’ father had a “big box” acoustic guitar Graves used and learned how to play his first song, Jewel’s “You Were Meant For Me,” which won him the top prize at his school’s talent show in the fifth grade.
While Graves’ father was proud of his son’s accomplishment, he was more surprised.
“He was like, ‘I didn’t even know you played,’ ” Graves said.
Graves continued to teach himself the art form and was recognized for his musical talents with school awards, despite not being part of any of the school’s music programs.
Graves then began to experiment with performing in public at about 13 or 14 when he began to rap before starting to feel more comfortable with writing his own material and developing more confidence.
After being emancipated at 16, Graves lived in “crazy different environments” where he said he became rooted with the scene such as dealing drugs but thankfully was able to avoid legal trouble.
Graves made his public debut at a venue in Nashville at 18 to showcase both his music and performance skills.
“I remember being nervous to get up there (on stage). But after seeing people’s reaction and catching the feedback of not expecting (what they saw), it sparked a flame inside of me,” Graves said. “It’s just kind of ignited what this has become.”
A majority of his early career, Graves said, was performing solely rap music to backing tracks that he and his friends would make.
In 2008, Graves’ career started to see some traction when his uncle invested in Graves’ talent purchasing him studio equipment before Graves met producer Rod “Kat Daddy” Nickerson, who worked with Graves on a self-titled album.
The record was shopped around and began to get attention from major labels like Universal Music Group.
However, Nickerson’s sudden death in 2010 put all the movement on hold. But Graves has been able to see a silver lining through it all in order to get his mind right and focus on staying true and authentic.
Graves eventually made his way to the region about 11 years ago, after he was offered a home in Utica and then lived in Owensboro before making Calhoun his new home in 2020, which he said reminds him of where he grew up.
“It was just a brand new environment; just something new,” Graves said. “...I went to Utica and then kind of got my roots planted in here and here I am now. I absolutely love it (in Calhoun). It feels more like home than home’s ever felt.”
However, Graves decided to put a halt on his music career around 2017 for about three years.
“(I was) just reevaluating life and trying to get the priorities in order,” Graves said. “I think the older that people become, the more they find out who they really are. …I was growing as a person ….”
Still, Graves found some time to write and was encouraged by his partner McKenzie Lee to continue his music and befriended musician Jay Jones, who helped Graves pivot into the country genre.
“He kind of sparked the flame with the country stuff and that’s my roots anyway,” Graves said. “Jay really was the inspiration behind that and kind of motivated me and … gave me the confidence boost ….”
Graves and Jones formed the music duo Kenessee in 2020 before Graves decided to venture out to a solo career once again.
Since then, Graves has been working closely with Horse Branch-based musician Adam Scott, who helped with Kenessee’s material, and has helped Graves in getting a “fresh ear” and perspective when writing material.
Currently, the pair are working on Graves’ upcoming five-track extended play “Calhoun Cowboy” with musician and producer Jake Parshall in Nashville, which currently does not have a set release date.
The music video for Graves’ first single off the EP, “Lonesome Roads” has reached around 13,000 since its debut on May 11, which Graves credits due to the influence of social media.
“...Social media has changed everything now,” Graves said. “You don’t have to live in Nashville anymore. People go down there and think that’s what they have to do. …Social media gives you all that same power.”
While Graves coins his influences Jelly Roll, Lil Wayne, Morgan Wallen, T.I. and Yelawolf in regards to his own work, Graves wants to make sure that he keeps his originality intact.
“I don’t listen to a ton of music and I kind of always been like that,” Graves said. “I’ll get on some sort of kick for a little bit and then I’m just away from it because I feel like if I listen to somebody for too long, my writing style starts to turn towards theirs a little bit. I don’t mind to be compared, I really don’t. I just want what I’m doing to be genuine.”
Graves said that creating music helps him with dealing with his battles with both anxiety and depression that he combats on a daily basis.
“Music is a good release for me whether it’s just telling a story or letting some of my life trickle down into the lyrics,” Graves said. “I’m not somebody that typically (opens up) about stuff that’s deep down … and it’s a good way to release (those feelings).”
While his music career and experiences have grown, Graves’ livelihood has also seen changes which he credits to his five children and his faith.
“...Once you find out who God is and you have that weight of the things that you’re doing wrong, you try to eliminate those things as much as possible in your life,” Graves said.
But the changes haven’t given Graves a second thought about what music means to him.
“It’s been a passion of mine for a long time,” Graves said. “My drive is to continue on the family legacy that we’ve had going on and for my family — that’s the main thing; my family is the number-one for everything. …Hearing the kids singing the songs in the other room, (it’s) a tearjerker.”
And Graves is looking forward to growing as an artist with whatever comes next without becoming stagnant.
“My thing is ‘good men set a bar, great men keep a bar,’ ” Graves said. “I just want to continue to have progress forward. Movement is not progress; you could be running in place but you’re not going anywhere. If you want to be moving, you need to be going forward and making that progress. As long as I’m always doing that, I’ll always be happy.”
For more information and updates on Graves’ music, visit coltgraves.com.
