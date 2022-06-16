For Brad Davis, one of the three co-owners of Green River Pawn & Rentals in Calhoun, he’s all about making things convenient for those in McLean County.
Davis, 39, along with Steven and Eric Tomes, will be going on their third year at the pawn shop and have created a number of opportunities for expansion such as creating an auto detail shop and auto sales on the property.
They are also currently in the stages of opening a second location in Dawson Springs.
The main storefront of the business offers fishing, hunting, tools and rental equipment while also having a collection of CDs, DVDs and miscellaneous items on the shelves that can appeal to a wide range of customers.
“I’ve had prior businesses that were in Owensboro … and I always try to strive for making it a one-stop-shop,” Davis said. “If you can avoid going to multiple places (and) if you can go to one person for all your needs — I mean, that’s a lot handier. I want to deal with one person rather than multiple people.
Though “pawn” is in the name of the business, Davis said that it probably accounts for about 20-25% of the store, but said that they keep it as part of the business for those needing assistance.
“We’re probably in more of a middle to low-middle class community; and a lot of times, people might need a little help,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of customers that are on fixed incomes … and in the month, something comes up and they’re return customers and they need to pawn their iPad or their computer or something to get them to when that next check comes.
“I grew up on the other side of the tracks and came full circle so I can walk with every walk of life, if that makes sense.”
Davis and the Tomeses have since dove into a number of different ventures, such as opening up Town & Country Automotive repair shop just down the road from the store, F&F Paylakes — farm raised stocked catfish lakes and trophy lake that holds fishing competitions and even a real estate company B Home Realty.
But Davis said that getting to this point had its share of challenges.
Within the first year of opening the store, Davis, the Tomeses and his fiancé and employee Hannah Harmon had to face the uncertainties brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
“COVID was happening right as we were getting open,” Davis said. “...This store didn’t look anything like it does (now); it was basically like a garage sale. We had a lot of estate sale stuff (where) you purchase a room or something and you might want a big item … but you have to take the whole room. So we had all this extra stuff ….”
Davis said they used the additional items essentially as a “start-up fund” and said that the business ended up doing well once people heard about the business, despite Davis saying that people assumed the shop to be a flea market.
“There were no garage sales going on so they came in here,” Davis said.
Davis then realized that there was a hole in the business community where there were no bait and fishing shops around in the county and decided to add one to their own store, which he said “really carried them through.”
“That really, really pushed us over the top and carried the pawn shop,” he said. “At that point in time, I was talking to other pawn shop owners, (that) were minimal to nothing. The only reason they made it was because they were so established with clientele. They said it’s the worst they’ve ever seen in 30 years of business.”
By then, Davis started to add more components to the business based on his previous experiences and upbringing.
While keeping in mind what he felt people needed in the county, they began offering large equipment such as tractors, combines and sprayers — which carried the business through the winter months when fishing was no longer in season.
“I knew I had to diversify to make it, especially here,” Davis said. “So I had to offer anything and everything that I could … to turn a dollar or else we wouldn’t be here. We’ve really been blessed. The Lord has really blessed me and looked over me, because it was a trying time.”
Now, Davis is happy to say that all parts of their business model are “standing on its own.”
“We’re very lucky to be here,” Davis said. “It’s very hard to make it anywhere when starting a business.”
Davis is also branching out into a more seasonal entity with ParadICE, a shaved ice shop located directly to the east of the building in a converted shed offering over 30 flavors ranging from classic tastes like cherry and piña colada to more experimental like cheesecake and spearmint, alongside sugar-free options.
“We’re trying to bring stuff from bigger cities here,” Davis said.
He finds it as an opportunity to help local kids be able to find a job without the hassle of driving to and from the Owensboro area where most opportunities are, which has been one of Davis’ primary objectives with all of his ventures.
“(The business) is something that is good for the community (because it’s) providing jobs for people down here that live in the (nearby) apartments that don’t have vehicles and they can come walk to work,” he said. “How many options do you have in Calhoun if you’re not farming or if you want to work at the dollar store or gas station or Walgreens — that’s about it. We keep adding things for this community to try to make this community grow. I want to see more opportunities for people around here.”
Even when times may be rough, Davis finds the motivation to move forward to set a bar for his children.
“Nobody wants to fail at anything that they do,” Davis said. “With me, setting the example for my kids is the biggest thing for me — making a way, showing my kids that, ‘Hey, you don’t have to have that college degree. You don’t have to go work a 9 to 5. You can answer to yourself but it takes a lot of hours and a lot of hard work. I don’t ever want my kids to say that my dad didn’t give it his hardest and give it his all. I want them to see that you can be successful if you work hard and I want them to have a good life. That’s my number one driving factor.”
Green River Pawn & Rentals is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Davis said that applications are currently being accepted for ParadICE and plan to have two shifts per day.
For more information, visit facebook.com/greenriverpawnandrentals or call 270-499-5024.
For more information about ParadICE, visit facebook.com/Paradice-103189649096984.
