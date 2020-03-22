Long before he and his wife, Amber, brought their “Tri-R-Tips Hawaiian-style BBQ” food truck to Owensboro, Nicholas Rose worked for the forestry service in California, feeding 2,000 firefighters breakfast, lunch and dinner.
They started their food truck business in Redding, California, in 2014 and moved it to Daviess County four years ago.
“My grandparents lived in Daviess County,” Rose said. “When I was a kid, I would fly here every other summer to spend time with them.”
When his grandmother died, the couple decided to move to Daviess County to help Rose’s grandfather run the family farm.
Launching a new business is stressful enough, but moving it across the country is even more stressful.
But Rose said he was confident that his tri-tips would be successful in one of the country’s biggest barbecue counties.
Tri-tip is defined as “a triangular cut of beef from the bottom sirloin subprimal cut.”
It became popular in California in the 1950s.
“It’s so tender even people who don’t have teeth can enjoy it,” Rose said. “It melts in your mouth. Tips are like sirloin on steroids.”
When he and his wife introduced tri-tip to the area, he said, “At first, everybody was saying, ‘What is that?’ But they wanted to try it.”
Rose said, “I’ve done so many competitions that it gave me the strength and courage to go into this.”
Tri-R-Tips’ Facebook page says its food truck has “everything from little piglets meals to barbecue pork nachos, ribs, chicken, pulled pork sandwiches, and of course Tri-Tip.”
The couple also caters events in the area.
Rose’s food truck normally operated from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at different locations across the county.
But Rose said because restaurants’ dining rooms are closed now, he’s expanding to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day but Sunday.
Tri-R-Tips has one truck and four employees now.
But Rose said, “We’re planning to expand. We’re so busy. We’re buying another truck and making plans for a restaurant in Owensboro.”
It’s not just about making a living, he said.
“I’ll do whatever I can to help out people who need food,” Rose said.
But he’s a busy man.
He raises cattle, is a caseworker for Kentucky Red Cross and a canine handler for Daviess County Search & Rescue.
Oh, and Rose and his wife have four children.
