The Louisville-based band Caribou will headline the Jagoe Homes Main Stage during today’s Friday After 5, which will also be a celebration of the Supporting Heroes organization.
Supporting Heroes will have a tent set up for families who have lost first responder family members, which precedes the group’s gala Saturday at the Owensboro Convention Center.
“Friday After 5 loves what (Supporting Heroes) stand for for our first responders,” said Francine Marseille, executive director of Friday After 5. “We’re so happy to have them as a part of Friday After 5 that Friday night where they welcome the families of first responders who have been lost this year. We welcome those families to join us at Friday After 5 before the gala the following day.”
Caribou keyboardist and vocalist Bill Keeling said the audience can expect a festive night as the band returns to Friday After 5 for at least its seventh appearance. The band performs from 6-9:30 p.m.
“We come out (with a) high performance right from the first song,” Keeling said. “(...) We start our show out very high intensity, and we try to keep the dancing going. We pride ourselves on being a rock and roll dance band, so you can dance to every single song we play.”
When the band formed, the members were fans of the band Chicago, which inspired them to create a horn-based rock and roll band. They consider themselves to be “yacht rock,” similar to other bands such as Blood Sweat and Tears, Earth Wind and Fire and Bryan Adams, he said.
“(My brother) John put the band together back in the early ’70s, and have been playing around the region ever since,” Keeling said. “We have eight musicians, counting the drummer, and three horn players, guitar and bass, drums. We play mainly ‘horn-band’ music from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, and we’ve been doing that ever since we put the band together.”
Caribou has toured extensively since its formation, having headlined several events throughout the country.
“We pride ourselves on playing a lot of tunes that other bands don’t or can’t play due to the horn section,” Keeling said. “We’ve been pretty successful at it.”
The band will perform songs by a number of artists, including Rick James, The Time, Earth Wind and Fire and Prince, along with tracks from modern artists like Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars.
“(John and I) were already in the marching band in high school at the time, so both of us were horn players,” Keeling said. “John was on the tuba, and I was playing trumpet, and John picked up the bass guitar and started teaching himself how to play and putting the band together. As a trumpet player, I started out as one of the horn players, but we needed a keyboard player, so I picked that up and we went and got three other horn players, then we started being Chicago.”
The band started with learning every Chicago’s song, in addition to learning songs from other Chicago-like bands, like the Buckinghams and Ides of March, he said.
“As musicians in seventh grade, we just evolved into adult musicians,” Keeling said. “We started wanting to make some money, so John put a band together, and we’ve had a lot of success.”
If they want to play a song that does not have a horn piece in it, the horn players, which includes a music teacher at Saint Xavier High School in Louisville, will write in a horn section, he said.
“Spencer Barham, our trumpet player, who kind of leads the horn section, we’ll send him over the tune and give him about two weeks and say, ‘Come up with some horn parts,’ ” Keeling said. “And he will actually go through the song and look for spaces to put horn breaks and honor lines in. Then he brings it to rehearsal, hands out charts to the other two horn players, the trombone player and the (saxophone) player, and we work it out at rehearsal.”
Keeling said Barham’s work to incorporate horns in the music makes the songs seem like they always featured horn sections.
Keeling said attendees will leave the concert “feeling good.”
“The Friday After 5 gig is one of the best gigs we play,” Keeling said. “When the weather’s nice, or even when it’s a little threatening, the people show up and they’re ready to go. They’re waiting for the band to get started, and they’re ready to party, and that’s what we love about Owensboro; it brings everybody downtown, and if other cities would do this, we’d never worry about having to work.”
The Blind Playboys will perform from 7-9 p.m. on the Romain Subaru Overlook stage; the Andy Brasher Band will perform from 7-10 p.m. at LURE; and Eighty-Sixt will perform from 8:30-11:30 p.m. at the Ruoff Party Stage.
