FRIDAY AFTER 5

Members of the Louisville-based band Caribou will be performing from 6-9:30 p.m. Friday at the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live main stage during Friday After 5.

 Submitted photo

The Louisville-based band Caribou will headline the Jagoe Homes Main Stage during today’s Friday After 5, which will also be a celebration of the Supporting Heroes organization.

Supporting Heroes will have a tent set up for families who have lost first responder family members, which precedes the group’s gala Saturday at the Owensboro Convention Center.

Damon Stone, 270-228-2833, dstone@messenger-inquirer.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.