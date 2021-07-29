Louisville rock and dance band Caribou will be headlining this week’s Friday After 5 as it continues celebrating 25 years in Owensboro.
Caribou began playing music together in 1974, and has been doing shows in Kentucky and beyond ever since. They have been playing Friday After 5 since 2015.
The Kroger Street Fair will also be open and offering multiple food trucks from throughout the region.
The night of music will kick off with local neo-soul artist LaTasha Shemwell performing. She will perform from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Atmos Courtyard.
The Dustin Back Band will perform from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bluegrass Museum Backyard Stage on 311 W. 2nd St. The weekly corn hole tournament will also take place behind the Bluegrass Museum.
Central Kentucky artist Gracie Yates will perform from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Riverfront Stage.
Rock band Fire & Ice will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Romain Subaru Overlook Stage.
Country artist Payton Taylor, who has previously played at Friday After 5, will play from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Ruoff Party Stage.
With Daviess County back in the red zone for COVID-19, Friday After 5’s director Francine Marseille has suggested staying distanced when possible and said that masks are appreciated when entering indoor activities.
“We hope to continue our season without restrictions, as Daviess County has moved back into the red,” Marseille said. “But we want to make sure you are all as safe as can be.”
Along with street parking, the parking structure at 101 Daviess St. will have $5 parking available. The structure at 215 Locust St. will offer two hours of free parking.
