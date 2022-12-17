When Jill Carrico started her painting business two years ago, the name — A Chick With A Brush — was an accurate description of the business.
She was the only painter, although her husband, Bob, helped out when he could.
Today, the business would better be described as Five Chicks and A Guy With Brushes.
Carrico’s business has been growing.
“Two years ago, when we started this company,” she said, “I was working 40 hours a week at Visionworks and then doing this. It just got to be too much, so I turned in my two weeks notice. It’s been nonstop ever since, even with COVID.
“There’s been no slow time. I’ve got work lined up through the end of January. I get 75% to 85% of the jobs I give estimates on.”
So, where did the business’ catchy name come from?
“My husband, Bob, came up with the name,” Carrico said. “I was looking for something quirky, something clever that people would remember. One day, Bob was driving behind a truck that said ‘Two Men and A Truck.’ He suggested ‘A Chick With A Brush.’ And I loved it.
“I’ve been painting more than half of my life. My first husband and I remodeled a house when we first got married. That’s when I started painting.”
Friends would ask her to paint their homes.
And the part-time business began to grow.
“Then, we had some rental properties,” Carrico said. “And I did sweat equity in a house we were buying.
“I love painting. I don’t feel like I’m working. Days go by quickly.”
Bob Carrico paints the outsides of the houses and does the high ceilings, like the ones in the 3,359-square-foot, three-story house on Stewart Court they were painting this week.
Ceilings in the living room were 21-feet high.
Bob Carrico said, “We’re setting up a room in our garage to spray paint cabinets. I can stay covered up just doing that.
“We rent lifts when we need then to get to high places, but we’re looking into buying one.”
House painting is still a male-dominated occupation.
But the number of women is growing.
Zippa.com says, “There are over 162,606 house painters currently employed in the United States, and 16.4% are women.”
