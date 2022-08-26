The 15th week of Friday After 5 will feature a number of musical genres, along with food truck and vendor options starting at 5 p.m. today, Aug. 26 along the Ohio River.
The San Diego-based rock duo Casey & Romy — made up of guitarist and vocalist Casey Mink and vocalist Romina Torres — will return to FA5, this time as the headlining act starting at 6 p.m. on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage at Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront.
“We’re excited. This is our second year in a row there, and we had a great time last year,” Mink said. “We played a duo show earlier this year, and it went great. …It’s a great event, and the vibe is so good. Everyone’s there to have a good time. It’s just good family-friendly fun, and we’re super excited to be a part of it.”
For tonight’s set, the duo expect to bring their normal “high energy” with the company of their full band — consisting of drummer Ron Stilwell and bass guitarist Brian Horsley.
“There’s just something about the low end of a live drum and live bass … and it feeds the crowd and it feeds us,” Mink said. “There’s more people to interact with on stage, so it lends itself more to a full-scale rock performance.”
Mink said the group has a “large playlist” to choose from, ranging from Fleetwood Mac to Metallica, while also having some modern tunes from the likes of Bruno Mars.
“We kind of just get there and see what the vibe of the crowd is,” he said. “But we always keep it upbeat and energetic — happy, good time, party vibe. That’s always no matter what.”
When the group finishes its set, Mink hopes the crowd will walk away with nothing short of a positive memories.
“I hope they build some good lasting memories with a good time out with their friends and family; and to look back on those memories and say, ‘Man, that band that was there was really good. They were called Casey & Romy,’ and they remember us for kind of hosting their good time,” he said. “That’s what we hope people get out of it.”
Other acts on the lineup include Rockturnal Emissions performing from 6-8 p.m. at the Atmos Energy Amphitheater, the band Blackstone bringing some rock music from 7-9 p.m. on the Romain Subaru Overlook Stage and the group GlasTone playing from 8:30-11:30 p.m. on the Ruoff Party Stage at behind the Owensboro Convention Center.
Hot Brown Smackdown, who was originally scheduled on the lineup last week, will take the stage from 7-10 p.m. at the Lure Seafood & Grille patio stage.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 696 will also have karaoke from 7:30 p.m. to midnight at 311 W. Veterans Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.