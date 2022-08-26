FRIDAY AFTER 5 PIC 1

Casey & Romy — made up of Casey Mink and Romina Torres — will be performing with a full band as the headlining act at Friday After 5. They will perform at 6 p.m. on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage at Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront.

 Photo by Leah Horstman

The 15th week of Friday After 5 will feature a number of musical genres, along with food truck and vendor options starting at 5 p.m. today, Aug. 26 along the Ohio River.

The San Diego-based rock duo Casey & Romy — made up of guitarist and vocalist Casey Mink and vocalist Romina Torres — will return to FA5, this time as the headlining act starting at 6 p.m. on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage at Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront.

