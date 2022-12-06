Grammy Award-winning contemporary Christian group Casting Crowns will headline the kickoff event for the First United Bank & Trust 2023 Concert Series at Beaver Dam Amphitheater.
The event, which will be presented by the Beaver Dam Tourism Commission and Compassion International, will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023 and will conclude the group’s “The Healer” spring tour.
Special guests will include Christian band We Are Messengers and singer-songwriter Ben Fuller.
The group, which formed in 1999 in Daytona Beach, Florida, released its first self-titled studio album in October 2003, and reached the top 60 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and peaked at No. 2 on the Top Christian Albums chart.
Since then, the group has achieved six top 10 albums and seven No. 1 Christian albums.
The group’s most recent record, “Healer,” was released in January.
The group has sold more than 12 million albums and have been nominated for a total of eight Grammy Awards, winning “Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album” for the 2005 record “Lifesong,” and have received 18 GMA Dove Awards, two Billboard Music Awards and 13 Billboard Music Award nominations.
Heath Eric, of The Eric Group and promoter of the event, said they’ve hosted Casting Crowns in the past and is happy to bring them back.
“This will be the third time they have performed at Beaver Dam Amphitheater, and it will be the first act that has returned for three times,” he said. “We’re absolutely thrilled to have them on this new leg of their ‘Healer’ tour.”
One of the shows occurred at the end of 2020, which Eric said was “the first pod-style concert in our state and region” within state and CDC guidelines, which sold out.
And Eric has had nothing but positive experiences working together previously.
“They’re an absolutely incredible group of musicians and their ministry is known worldwide,” he said. “One of the first things I’ll say is that we work hard with Beaver Dam Amphitheater and the city and tourism commission to develop the relationships with the bands; and this is one where we really just became fast friends. We love working with them; they love working with us.”
Eric said the crowd can expect to see “an absolutely incredible show.”
“It’s compelling, it draws you in, it’s a show for all ages,” he said, “and it’s something really special from the minute they come out until the minute they leave.
“We’re excited to get them back at ‘The DAM’ and let ‘em do what they do best.”
A password presale for tickets begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. To receive the password, sign up for the email newsletter at BeaverDamAmp.com.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.