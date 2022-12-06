CASTING CROWNS PIC 1

Grammy Award-winning contemporary Christian group Casting Crowns will headline the kickoff event for the First United Bank & Trust 2023 Concert Series at Beaver Dam Amphitheater at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023.

 Photo submitted.

Grammy Award-winning contemporary Christian group Casting Crowns will headline the kickoff event for the First United Bank & Trust 2023 Concert Series at Beaver Dam Amphitheater.

The event, which will be presented by the Beaver Dam Tourism Commission and Compassion International, will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023 and will conclude the group’s “The Healer” spring tour.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.