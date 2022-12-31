In 2022, the Daviess County agriculture community again faced adversity, but also recognized one of its own as farmer of the year and celebrated an anniversary milestone. Here are the top five agriculture stories from the past year:
1) In October, Daviess County farmer Gary Cecil was named Kentucky Farm Bureau’s Farmer of the Year. According to the KFB, the award recognizes an individual whose efforts not only strengthen the state’s agriculture industry, but also demonstrate service and leadership both on and off the farm.
Cecil started his farm, which is near the St. Joseph community, in 1974 by raising tobacco and hauling ears of corn and bales of hay for other growers. In the years following, Cecil’s wife, Imelda, and three children — Ryan, Suzanne and Katie — have become an integral part of the farm business. The Cecils no longer raise tobacco but have expanded into not only row crops but also mixed vegetables and greenhouse flowers. And for the past 10 years, Cecil said the farm has increased its watermelon production, growing around 450 acres this year.
2) In July, the Daviess County Farm Bureau board celebrated its 100th anniversary. It’s a milestone that began in 1922 when the organization was “established and incorporated by a handful of farmers.” Since then, the organization has placed an emphasis on its advocacy and lobbying efforts.
Daviess County Farm Bureau has been a mission to fill local needs, such as establishing a food locker refrigerating and processing plant; forming a committee to head a funding drive for Kentucky Wesleyan College, raising $23,669; organizing committees for women and young Farm Bureau members. In 2020, Daviess County Farm Bureau partnered with River Valley Behavioral Health to create the “You’re Not Alone” campaign, an initiative to bring mental health awareness to rural communities to help offset the stresses brought on by the COVID 19 pandemic.
3) This year farmers were hit with high fertilizer costs. In May, the USDA reported the cost of urea — a nitrogen product — had increased by 149% and anhydrous ammonia had gone up 235%. To combat the high prices, local poultry producers began holding onto more of their chicken litter to offset fertilizer costs.
According to Daniel Hayden, whose family operates eight chicken houses near Whitesville, chicken litter is 100% pure organic matter and “it’s so potent that it has the amount of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium of commercial fertilizer.”
4) In January, Apollo High School unveiled its new agricultural wing. With its classrooms and labs, the $11.5 million addition is part of a multi-phased project, with an overall price tag of $47.5 million. The wing is part of Daviess County Public Schools’ initiative to expand its Agriculture (Ag) Academy for grades 8-12, which was introduced in January 2021. At that time, the district’s two high schools — Apollo and Daviess County — had a combined 325 students enrolled in the FFA programs.
Students in the Ag Academy can choose from five career pathways — environmental science and natural resources; agricultural power, structural and technical systems; horticulture and plant science; animal science or agribusiness.
5) In April, Owensboro Catholic High School dedicated its new $100,000 state-of-the-art greenhouse.
The 18- x 36-feet greenhouse is smaller than the previous, less sturdy, hoop-style one that had fallen into disrepair. However, this greenhouse is not only built to last, but also contains an automated sprinkler system and a three-stage heating and cooling system that will create the ideal growing environment. During the ceremony, Charlie Kamuf, one of the project’s major donors, unveiled the greenhouse’s name — Mimi’s Secret Garden.
