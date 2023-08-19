SUNBELT GARY CECIL DOM PIC

Daviess County grower Gary Cecil stands inside one of the barns on his Mulligan Road farm. Cecil, who’s agribusiness includes row crops, watermelons, mixed vegetables, greenhouse flowers and chemical and fertilizer spreading, is Kentucky’s nominee for the Sunbelt Ag Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year Award that will be announced in October.

 By Don Wilkins | Messenger-Inquirer

When Daviess County grower Gary Cecil was named the Kentucky Farm Bureau Farmer of the Year in 2022, it qualified him for the Sunbelt Ag Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year Award that will be announced in October.

The Sunbelt Ag Expo brings 10 state winners — Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia — together for what’s considered the most prestigious award for farmers in the United States.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

