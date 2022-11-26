Katie Cecil, of Daviess County, a second-generation farmer at Cecil Farms, was named the 2022 Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Generation Bridge Advocate of the Year.

KFB’s Generation Bridge Advocate of the Year award recognizes an individual between the ages of 36 and 49 who demonstrates leadership within Farm Bureau, is involved in their community, and advocates for agriculture at the local, state, and federal level.

