Editor’s Note: The 4-H column is running in place of Clint Hardy’s regular agriculture column this week. Clint Hardy’s column will return next week.
Hi everyone! My name is Sharayha Clingenpeel, and I am one of the Extension Agents for 4-H Youth Development at the Daviess County Extension Office.
This week I am taking over to talk about National 4-H Week, what 4-H is, and the amazing things going on with Daviess County 4-H.
National 4-H Week is Oct. 2-8. This year’s theme is #Opportunity4All, shining a light on access and equity for all youth.
Young people have power, and 4-H believes that every young person has valuable strengths and real influence to improve our world.
For more than 100 years, Kentucky 4-H has helped youth find and fine-tune their passions through fun projects and activities and develop life skills that help them become productive adults and local leaders. Many of our alumni credit 4-H with helping them succeed as adults.
With more than 288,000 members and chapters in every Kentucky county, 4-H is the largest youth organization in the state. 4-H offers activities and projects for youth of all ages, covering topics such as agriculture and natural resources, family and consumer sciences and healthy living, science, engineering and technology, communications, leadership and more.
While 4-H is often associated with agriculture, young people don’t have to live on a farm or have any prior knowledge of agriculture to participate.
While 4-H is a youth-focused organization, adults may volunteer their time and talents with local 4-H groups. Volunteers serve in many roles from club leaders to subject matter experts for projects or workshops to judges for local 4-H competitions.
In fact, more than 26,000 Kentuckians donate their time to 4-H through teaching workshops, managing community clubs, chaperoning visiting 4-Hers, helping with fundraising and so much more.
During the 2021-2022 4-H program year, Daviess County 4-H agents and the program assistant reached over 3000 youth. Daviess County hit its second-highest 4-H camping number in camp history this year! 74 attended 4-H Camp with Daviess County: 58 youth, 3 teens, 13 adult volunteers, and 2 agents.
At the Daviess County Lions Club Fair: 24 youth exhibited 157 projects, eight cloverbuds (ages 5-8) exhibited 33 projects, 17 youth showed market lambs, 21 youth showed dairy goats, 15 youth showed rabbits, seven youth showed hogs, 16 participated in the feeder calf project and showed their calf, 12 youth showed steers, and 20 youth showed poultry.
Of the 157 4-H projects exhibited at the county fair, 63 went on to be exhibited at the Kentucky State Fair where two youth also exhibited swine and beef and three youth participated in the State 4-H Horse Show.
The first Youth Livestock Scholarship Auction was held in conjunction with the Daviess County Lions Club Fair where over $11,000 was raised in scholarship money that will directly benefit the 28 youth who participated. At the State 4-H Shooting Sports Competition, 14 youth participated over two days with four individuals placing in their respective disciplines and one state champion.
The new 4-H program year started on Sept. 1. To celebrate the starting of a new year, Daviess County 4-H hosted a Kick-Off Night at the Extension Office. Club leaders, returning members, and volunteers helped put this together to make it a successful night! Over 150 people attended this event, learned about 4-H clubs/projects in Daviess County, and signed up to participate.
To celebrate National 4-H Week, stop by the Daviess County Extension Office from Oct. 3-7 to take a guess at how many pieces of candy are in the 4-H candy jar.
A picture of the candy jar will also be posted on the Daviess County 4-H Facebook page for online guesses. The closest guess will win. A 4-H Week Bingo card will be posted to the Daviess County 4-H Facebook page.
Follow the instructions and create a bingo to win a 4-H goodie bag (limited number available). The foyer at the Extension Office will be taken over by all things 4-H and have clovers decorated by new, returning, and former 4-Hers.
For more information about Daviess County 4-H, stop by the Daviess County Extension Office or like us on Facebook and/or Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.