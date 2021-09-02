September is National Senior Center Month, as recognized by the National Council on Aging and the National Institute of Senior Centers.
The importance of a physical senior center was never more evident to our community than during the 18 months we were closed due to COVID-19.
While we commemorate September as Senior Center Month, we see every day of every month how important the Senior Community Center is to our seniors and the community.
Still fondly known as the Elizabeth Munday Center, we have been located at 1650 W. 2nd Street since 1982.
Next year, we will celebrate 40 years in this facility and we do plan to celebrate. Milestones are important! The building was constructed in 1936 as Lee Elementary School, making her 85 years old ... fitting that our facility is also a senior citizen!
Over the years, there have been lots of friends come through the Senior Center doors for dances, bingo, billiards, arts and crafts, cards, games, yoga, exercise and meals, to name a few.
For many, the Senior Center is a home away from home, so we have attempted to make our facility as welcoming and comfortable as possible.
From a fresh coat of paint in many rooms, a new coffee bar area in our entrance to new furniture for the game room, artwork hanging throughout the building, and new flowers beds and handrails outside, the ‘ole gal is looking pretty good!
In addition to our regular, weekly activities — yoga, low impact exercise, bingo, cards, crafts, billiards and line dancing — we have several special events planned in September, including an ice cream social on Friday, Sept. 10, at noon to celebrate Senior Center Month and also Grandparents Day, which is Sunday, Sept. 12.
We have three blood pressure clinics in September, sponsored by Intrepid on Sept. 8th and 24, and by Encompass Health on Sept. 29. Each clinic starts at 11 a.m.
In an effort to offer practical services to our seniors and their families, we have set up sessions with Elder Advantage on Monday, Sept. 13, at noon and Kentucky Legal Aid on Friday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Elder Advantage assists seniors and their families with a wide range of services, including financial planning, Medicaid representation and veterans’ benefits. Kentucky Legal Aid provides assistance on a variety of legal issues, such as living wills, power of attorney and family issues. We are hoping to expand our offerings in the coming months to meet more needs and interests of our seniors.
A hidden gem within the Senior Center walls is the Pin Cushion gift shop that offers hand-made items on consignment, many of which are crafted by seniors. As we head into the holiday gift-giving season, this little shop offers lots of ideas.
A couple of our ladies make clothes that fit American Girl and Barbie dolls at a very reasonable cost. There’s also blankets, coasters, pillows, decorative boxes, jewelry, hair bows, wine corks, and many other items. Current hours are 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, but we will be adding new days and times in the next months.
Our doors remain open and we’re still requiring masks, temperature checks and social distancing because we don’t want to close, and neither do the seniors. We know how critical Senior Centers are, not just in September, but all year round.
Becky Barnhart is the executive director of the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
