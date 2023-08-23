Daviess County Public Schools announced three teachers of the year during the district’s Opening Day ceremony August 8.
ELEMENTARY TEACHER OF THE YEARMaggie Jagoe, kindergarten teacher at Country Heights Elementary School, said she was unsure if she would win the award.
“When I did find out, I was very humbled and excited,” she said. “Teaching 10 years, you learn and grow and you have a chance to be empowered and empower others.”
Jagoe said being a teacher is a roller coaster.
“It’s a really cool journey to get to meet so many students and families and be able to impact them as much as they impact you,” she said.
When Jagoe was nominated and selected for the award, she was in her 10th year of teaching kindergarten at East View Elementary School.
“The mascot at East View is the Suns, and I had the opportunity to teach with some amazing people,” she said. “That entire building was sunshine, and those kiddos needed a lot of sun in their lives.”
Jagoe made the transition to Country Heights after going through the Future Leaders Academy.
“I got the experience to see some fellow leaders in the district, and I felt like if I do want to move up or move around, it was important for me to get out of my comfort zone and move to a new grade level,” she said.
Working with elementary-aged students is an invaluable job for Jagoe.
“We have them for seven hours, and those seven hours are really important that we instill some of the beliefs and values that we have so we can see them grow,” she said.
MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER OF THE YEARMendy Rue, eighth-grade social studies teacher at College View Middle School, said she felt honored just being nominated for the district’s award.
“There’s a video of me saying ‘not me’ as they’re announcing the winners, and then my name pops up on the screen and I start screaming,” she said. “My son was the first person on stage to greet me, and I was trying not to cry.”
College View is the only school Rue has taught in, and she appreciates her coworkers and students.
“I think College View has always been about what’s best for the student,” she said. “Every teacher is doing whatever it takes to meet the needs of the student.”
Along with teaching her daily classes, Rue is an advisor or supervisor for several extracurricular activities.
“That’s where you get to really know your students,” she said. “You can let your ‘teacher’ down a little bit and be more laid back and show them you’re more than just someone in a classroom.”
Middle school can be a rough time for many students, but Rue is working to alleviate that factor at College View.
“They’re trying to figure out who they are, what they’re going to try to be, who their friends are going to be,” she said. “Being a teacher who understands that, and letting them know it’s OK to make mistakes, is important.”
HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER OF THE YEARKrystal Phelps, sophomore and advanced placement biology teacher at Daviess County High School, was shocked when she was announced as one of the district’s winners.
“My family played it off so well, and they had known for weeks, but they didn’t let on at all,” she said. “I felt this overwhelming sense of gratitude because such an award could go to so many different teachers, because there’s so many wonderful teachers.”
Phelps has been a teacher at DCHS for five years but began her career in education 22 years ago at Apollo High School.
“I come from a legacy of educators,” she said. “My sister was a teacher, and my dad was the first principal at Apollo.”
Phelps’ love for biology came after realizing she wanted to be a teacher.
“I have a major in biology, and I knew I wasn’t meant to work in a lab,” she said. “I was too personable, so I thought about how I could use this degree doing something I enjoy, and I’ve never doubted it.”
The constant interaction with students is an aspect of the job that Phelps appreciates.
“My room is a revolving door, and there’s not a moment where a child is not in my room,” she said.
Phelps said she expects the best from her students and encourages them to try their hardest.
“Some of them don’t think they can, and I try to instill in all of them that they are worthy and that they can achieve whatever they want, they just have to try,” she said. “They know I expect them to work hard, and I will not allow them not to.”
